Cardano is the cryptocurrency with the highest crypto market sentiment

A very important aspect to keep in mind in the world of cryptocurrencies is the crypto market sentiment which, unfortunately, is falling again these days. According to some reports, almost all of them have seen the level drop below 5. In the last 7 days, however, two have stood out for their positivity, keeping it high despite everything. One of these is Ethereum, while the second, to everyone’s surprise, is Cardano which, last week increased its value by 4%. This proves that even the smaller cryptocurrencies are strong and return some confidence to investors.

Cardano’s market sentiment

Today we will mainly focus on the market sentiment of Cardano. One of the cryptocurrencies does not have levels of Bitcoin and Ethereum, but which seems to have a good influence on the sentiments and moods of investors. And this is precisely the crypto sentiment of a cryptocurrency, which allows us to predict the movements of the price of a crypto. This then has the power to to influence market cycles by pushing or rejecting to buy.

For example, for Bitcoin the situation is not happy and a new level of fear is feared FOMO. This is due to the fact that 90% of the available bitcoins have already been mined, almost reaching its exhaustion, thus generating a conservative spirit, not a sales one, on the market. For Cardano instead everything seems to be different. In fact, the community expresses great confidence in the cryptocurrency even when, like today, it marks a -5.44% which brings its price to 1,233 dollars.

Unlike Cardano, Bitcoin is completely out of the positive zone. The market sentiment for the queen of cryptocurrencies it is in sharp decline, bringing the score below 6. All the others, on the other hand, are positioning themselves in a range that goes from 4.3 to 4.9. There are other cryptocurrencies, much smaller, which still maintain a good score. This is why it could be a good method to keep an eye on them, perhaps with the aim of differentiating your investments.