Cardano is the European Municipality of Sport. The award ceremony in Brussels in 2022





CARDANO AL CAMPO – “The city really is a good example of sport for all, as a tool of health, integration, education and respect which are the main objectives of Aces Europe“. A sentence that makes the dream official: Cardano al Campo is the European Municipality of Sport 2023. The official letter arrived last night, September 1st, directly from the non-profit association that promotes the call for assignment of this kind of titles. And signed by his president Gian Francesco Lupattelli. “You’ve also developed one exemplary sports policy with beautiful facilities, programs and activities », the text continues. Now the next official appointment will be at awards gala at the European Parliament in Brussels, in December of 2022.

Now the projects

Now that the official has arrived, Cardano will have to carry on the process of drafting the projects that will take up all of 2022, to get to the 2023 ready with the activities that guarantee the assignment of the title. And that will include all the associations registered in the register of the sports consultancy. A process officially presented last July 24, on the occasion of a press conference at the Novotel which had seen a delegation from Aces Europe and some members of the council of the mayor Maurizio Colombo. Including the councilor for sport, Angelo Marana, who had presented a dossier on Cardanese sport, with the merits and quality of the sector in the city. He had talked about the three major conventions about the building with the wheel track, the football fields and one with the Manzoni gym. But also of the over twenty associations – some historical, others less so, born from the need to satisfy the demand of the new generations – who presented themselves and told their world in the relationship. Space then to numerous structures in the area. Like the Giovanni Paolo II sports center, the municipal soccer sports field with synthetic ground and the Manzoni, Montessori and Ada Negri gyms. But also the Motocross ridge. Just to name a few.

The excellences of Cardano

In 2018 Sesto Calende also received this prestigious award. While, among the most populous municipalities that aspire to this prestigious title, there is also Busto Arsizio, which aims to become the European City of Sport in 2023. Now is the time for Cardano, which can leverage on some sporting realities that are true and its own excellences. First of all the rink skating company, or Cardano Skating, which offers the city the pride of having the only skating rink in the province of Varese. And that in 2005 it hosted the European roller skating championships, both on the track and on the road. Not only, Cardano also enjoys a long tradition of archers, starting in 1989 with the foundation of the now well-known company Arcieri Tre Torri.

