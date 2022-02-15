Cardano: It’s a record for Sundaeswap

Something begins to move also from the parts of Cardanoat least as far as the world of decentralized finance and of App that can turn on this blockchain.

Sundaeswap it has in fact passed the psychologically important threshold of gods $ 100 million in TVL. Not bad for a project that is still under dawn on a network that, among other things, is relatively recently taking its first steps in the world of smart contract.

SundaeSwap exceeds 100 million TVL: this is what is happening on the protocol

Sundaeswap it’s the first one App of some relevance within the world of Cardanoan ecosystem that has relatively recently acquired the necessary infrastructure for smart contract. An infrastructure that has allowed the birth of projects like these, with ADMautomatic exchanges and other types of services for the decentralized finance.

A world in strong expansion, although the ground to recover in respect of, for example, Ethereum is still a lot. Good news anyway, given that according to the most up-to-date data SundaeSwap would have surpassed i 100 million TVL, i.e. assets that are locked inside the platform. An even more important result if we were to take into account those who were the problems that accompanied the launch of this service.

Does Cardano finally reach maturity? There is actually still a lot to catch up in terms of TVL, but the results achieved this past week are more than encouraging. It will now be up to the protocol to try to embark on even more important capital and – if so – also to be helped by a market recovery that has been overdue for some time.

More than normal that things go this way around Cardano

Impatient investors might do well to watch somewhere elseif what they want is a run perhaps in style Solana also for Cardano. The design features are different and are made of review over it review also of the code, to then implement infrastructures and functionalities born to stay.

Sundaeswap is the first project in Dapp very successful – and will probably still need to some time to get to the levels of TVL of projects that run on other chains. But for those who look at the medium and long term, despite the competition has become increasingly fierce, this is the signal that was needed.

Also taking into account that there are many projects ready to reach these levels, give them Swap to the platforms of DeFi more advanced, right on the blockchain of Cardano.