Cardano launches the ERC20 Converter on the testnet to connect to Ethereum

Less than 2 weeks after the activation of smart contracts on the Cardano blockchain, numerous tools are being activated on the testnet, including the ERC20 Converter, which is a converter to connect the Cardano blockchain to Ethereum.

During the last Cardano360 update, Francisco Landino, from the commercial team of Arch Case, illustrated what theERC20 Converter and gave an update on the project:

“Users will be able to migrate their tokens from Ethereum to Cardano, users will also be able to move cash or move their utility tokens to use the applications that are migrating from Ethereum to Cardano. These applications are mainly looking for a cheaper and faster blockchain with also greater security regarding how smart contracts are formally verified thanks to Cardano’s best capabilities. […] This is a two-way bridge, so users can migrate from Ethereum to Cardano and from Cardano to Ethereum ”.

Several months ago we have published a piece on the migration in progress from Ethereum to Cardano, mentioning some projects. One of them is SingularityNET (AGIX) which will be the first token to test this tool. Landino continues:

“[La comunità] will see everything next week on testnets and users will be able to test the migration of their AGIX tokens from Ethereum to Cardano and also vice versa from Cardano to Ethereum ”.

Is Cardano’s ERC20 Converter a Danger to Ethereum?

Cardano is currently the most capitalized Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchain and aims to be a faster, cheaper and safer alternative to Ethereum. What remains to be seen now is whether Ethereum will be able to switch from Proof of Work (PoW) to PoS and maintain its net effect or if Cardano will be attractive enough for projects to migrate to the blockchain founded by Charles Hoskinson.

It `s important to note that the bridge is bidirectional, which means that many projects will likely use both blockchains. Charles Hoskinson has often reiterated that interoperability is very important.

Another guest on the Cardano360 show was Marcello Mari, CEO of SingularityDAO (SDAO), another project that plans to use the Cardano blockchain.

SingularityDAO’s mission is to innovate space DeFi introducing a sophisticated artificial intelligence, providing a ETF-style basket of tokens called Dynasets to their community and to anyone who wants to have aexposure to the crypto economy, with the AI ​​automatically rebalancing these tokens.

The first iteration of these Dynasets is using the Ethereum blockchain, but Marcello stated that can’t wait for Cardano to become mature enough so that the second Dynasets interaction can also be available in the Cardano ecosystem.

It seems the market is appreciating that these projects are preparing to launch on the Cardano blockchain. AGIX and SDAO rose 34.7% and 84.8% respectively in the last 7 days according to Coingecko data.