Cardano, nocturnal follies | Record Breaking – Where will it go now?

The smart contract lead well to Cardano, who after introducing them inside his test net public, has experienced a great boost to purchases, which have brought, for the first time in its history, the barrier of $ 3.

All this with the push of Ethereum which he then involved Bitcoin and finally the whole sector of cryptocurrencies large cap, for a great night out bull run.

Hangover for Cardano – that’s where it can go

With the smart contract which will arrive on next September 12th on the official network, there will still be room for the growth of ADA. We can invest with eToro (here for a free and unlimited demo account), which also allows it staking from ADA to obtain passive income from our investment.

In addition to this, the intermediary eToro also proposes the CopyTrading – system to copy the best or spy on their movements and their market decisions – ei CopyPortfolios to invest in a single stock that represents multiple cryptocurrencies in the market. We can open an account with just $ 50 of investment.

Alonzo on the public testnet is live: no problems encountered

Neither we had already spoken yesterday di Alonzo who was ready to get in public testnet, just over 10 days before the passage of the fork on mainnet. And the operation was a success for Cardano , with the first blocks that have already been produced without any kind of hitch.

Something that is perhaps not yet able to move market volumes, but which is still an excellent message of hope for the whole protocol, which is confirmed as one of the best in terms of technological development in recent months. Any problems in the fork, although largely surmountable, would have invalidated the thrust that we have seen in the last few hours, with Cardano who has definitely exceeded the quota $ 3, beyond all expectations of the market and slavishly following what we have seen with ours Cardano forecasts.

The DeFi space becomes enormously more interesting

And it definitely won’t be a mors your life mea, as many had once predicted that the smart contract they would arrive on the Cardano protocol. The growth of the latter protocol is in fact not causing problems, in terms of market listing, for example Ethereum, which is instead one of the strongest cryptocurrencies of the last 24 hours, confirming the excellent state of health.

The same can be said of Solana, which will be the third big player of the sector of decentralized finance: for a fight that will actually have very positive effects for the whole sector, acting as a driving force for innovation.

Technical analysis on Cardano: what to expect for the next few hours?

We report the technical analysis on the next ones 24 hours for Cardano, a particularly short-term technical analysis that can at the same time help us identify the trend that will form. These data are not always reliable, but they can nevertheless make a difference as they are the basis from which any type of analysis of professional investors is developed.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 20 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 24-hour moving averages on ADA

The moving averages report a very positive situation, signaling a clear one uptrend even today. Very positive signals that will however also be crossed with the data we have obtained from the other technical indicators.

INDICATOR SIGNAL CSR BUY 🟢 CCI BUY 🟢 ADI BUY 🟢 HIGH / LOWS NEUTRAL MACD BUY 🟢 ULTIMATE BUY 🟢 STOCH BUY 🟢 Indicators on the 24-hour ADA

Here too a very interesting situation, with everything that would seem to point to further increases for the next 24 hours. An idyllic situation therefore also for those who would like to expose themselves on Cardano in the short term. Which makes the couple, as we have already seen, even with what should happen in the medium and long term.