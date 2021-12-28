Cardano offers a timeline for 2022 | Here are the goals for the new year

Christmas brings advice to Cardano and his leader, the known Charles Hoskinson, which took advantage of holidays to take stock of the situation on 2021 and, more importantly for investors, the 2022.

Some interesting news and some intuition level for a protocol which was among the most important of the 2021 for growth and that he is trying to reverse the bearish course that involved him in the final part of the year.

Charles Hoskinson takes stock of Cardano’s 2022

Cardano and the plans for 2022: this is what Hoskinson said

A 2022 full of expectations for Cardano, after the 2021 It was a year of radical change and great growth in the market. One last 3 months not exciting did not pull i oars in the boat to project leaders, with Charles Hoskinson who took advantage of the Christmas break to make the point of the situation.

A long speech during the Christmas Eve, which added more meat to the fire, setting the stage for a 2022 potentially very exciting for allecosystem from Cardano. Expected news that we will summarize in our special.

What to expect from Cardano for 2022?

We will be there first, according to the words of Hoskinson, Cardano it will assume a typical design structure Open Source, tracing what we saw for example for Linux. There will always be, as reported by the good Charles several institutions that will be part of this consortium, with the obvious follow-up also of many leaders of projects Cardano.

Secondly, and perhaps equally important, there are already beyond 120 projects they are making Dapps on the network of Cardano, with at least 20 which will be launched in the next 3 months.

All without forgetting the commitment of group for what concern continent of Africa. The goal would be financial inclusion through systems DeFi which will be developed on the Cardano blockchain itself. End-to-end micro-finance transactions on Cardano, who might see theirs first concrete application right in Ethiopia and Kenya, countries where the presence of the protocol is already important and where there are also serious links with local authorities.

What about the Cardano price for 2022?

Our Cardano forecasts they have just been updated and report what the average consensus from all major token analysts. With the news that were mentioned during this last virtual meeting with Charles Hoskinson, we see no reason not to be bullish on a developmental token progressive and relatively slow one of its strengths.

Up here Cryptocurrency.it we will not fail to update you constantly on the latest news and the latest projects of what is one of the most interesting protocols in the world crypto, also for the 2022.