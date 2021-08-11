Cardano: ok for Alonzo Purple – smart contracts ready at the end of August

We are finally there: Cardano has begun to embark users on the testnet dedicated to Alonzo Purple, in what will be the last internship before the implementation of a whole series of updates that will bring the highly anticipated protocol to the protocol smart contract.

Another link, the last, to the chain of Cardano which will finally make it, even in terms of features, able to compete with Ethereum and with the others blockchain that today dominate the space of decentralized finance.

Ok for Alonzo Purple – that’s what it means

What is Alonzo Purple and why it matters

When we talk about Alonzo Purple we are talking about the final stage of the series of tests that, once completed, will ferry Cardano in its next era. An era that will also see the implementation of smart contracts, necessary for Cardano if it wants to try to establish itself within the space of the decentralized finance, thus fighting directly (and on equal terms) also with Ethereum.

The definitive passage that will include these long-awaited innovations is now expected in a window between The end of August And early September, with the timeline just reported which is further confirmed by this very important step. Also important, among the novelties (of which relatively little has been said), is the addition of a ERC 20 translator, which will allow the use of tokens created according to Ethereum’s own standards.

What to expect from the price of Cardano a few weeks after the switch?

Cardano was not among the top performers of the week. It has been surpassed in this respect by both Bitcoin that from Ethereum, even if many believe that a moment of accumulation is in fact taking shape, a precondition for a future bull run once the important step is implemented.

After getting closer to $ 1 in recent weeks, ADA it is however traded above today $ 1.40, a sign of a very strong cryptocurrency that remains among the first 5 for marketcap on a global scale. The arrival of smart contracts, which will also dramatically increase the possibilities of using this blockchain, can only help ADA to grow in the future.

Our forecasts Cardano and the future of the network led by Hoskinson

Our Cardano forecasts they have been quite bullish for some time now, even after the huge correction that hit the entire sector. This is because, despite the accidents along the way, ADA continues to be one of the strongest and most structured companies in the world of blockchain and certainly one of those with greater growth prospects.

With all due respect to the many detractors of Cardano, often pushed by the divisive personality of the leader Charles Hoskinson, one of the real double-edged weapons of this project. Able to create great hype, but also to be caustic towards the other competing projects, attracting not a few dislikes.