That Cardano bet a lot on being one green cryptocurrency it shouldn’t be a mystery to anyone, because this has always been one of the workhorses of the protocol, especially towards Bitcoin and Ethereum.

That the protocol was capable, however, through his Foundation, to plant 1 million trees, which will take the name of Cardano Forest it is a result of incredible proportions even for such an ambitious project.

Cardano leads the green revolution on crypto

Cardano plants 1 million trees: Cardano Forest is born

An initiative that will surely appeal to our readers who are most concerned about the future of the planet. Cardano, through his Foundation, in fact, has achieved the goal of 1 million trees planted, a considerable number even for a protocol rich like the one of $ ADA.

The required threshold and now the life of trees that will be planted will be forever recorded on the Cardano blockchain, making the whole process more transparent. All this in connection with Veritree – which we have already talked about thanks to the collaboration with Samsung – start-up that precisely uses the chain from Cardano to offer this type of services.

The functioning of this system is relatively original, even for those who follow so-called projects minors. Veritree in fact he takes care of planting a tree whenever with $ ADA tokens are purchased $ TREE, which can be mistaken for digital trees and also for NFT. A system that has had great success, with the participation of many wallet also among the most important of protocol. To be clear, there are those who have contributed with figures higher than $ 100,000, an incredible achievement for a project which, we are relatively certain, few had heard of.

The green remains a fundamental hub of the crypto world

With the discussions – at times certainly not very interesting – onenvironmental impact from Bitcoin which will continue for a while despite the efforts of the Council, the environmental issue will remain important. At least among the general public that chews little of the world of blockchain and of cryptocurrencies.

This operation, which has already reached very prestigious publications such as Yahoo Finance, it will be the occasion of one claims important for $ ADA, and that it could help you – along with other pieces of the protocol path – achieve the price levels indicated by our specialists for Cardano.

A path that with the cryptocurrency just above $ 1.10 will seem particularly difficult, but which in reality can return to being likely as soon as this market phase of sideways and bearish movements ends.