Cardano, pre-school towards a solution. But now the canteen case explodes





CARDANO TO THE FIELD – Pre-school, a solution for nursery parents left without indispensable help to reconcile home-work times could arrive by the end of the year. To announce it is theCouncilor for Education Meri Suriano (Brothers of Italy) last Friday in the Commission: “We gave ourselves a maximum tolerance limit, end of the Covid emergency if it will actually be December 31st. From that moment on, it is obvious that there will be further pushes ». But in the meantime the canteen case explodes: families complain poor quality of service and they are even preparing a strike to try to make their voices heard.

Without Pre-school

On the Pre-School Commission, the councilor of “Cardano é” Massimo Poliseno attacked first (“An answer must be given: we cannot limit ourselves to saying that we have made a proposal that was not accepted by the headmaster”) then Michela Marchese of “Progetto Cardano”: “But who defines the order of entry? Can’t it be modulated according to the needs of individual families? ».

“It is precisely the solution we are trying to push,” Suriano replied. «Since the emergency numbers are lower now, we are also trying to ask for reshape the staggering: this would allow to anticipate the last entrances by 20 or 30 minutes and for many families it could be the solution. However, I would like to dispel the thesis that the administration is not doing anything and that it is passively accepting the decisions of the manager Giuseppe Reho which refers to the directives on which he must depend. I asked him for a further meeting: we too are pushing for better service ».

The opposition appreciated the councilor’s good will, but according to Poliseno it is not enough: «I understand everything, but a solution must be found. We must get out of the stalemate“.

Strike

Meanwhile the municipal administration is facing a new problem: the canteen. «The complaints about quality of food and in general the service has been repeated for months but remain unheard », Marchese announced yesterday. “Since theColombo administration there is no parental representation in the Commission. Now the criticism has reached such a point that in the chats they are organizing to make all the guys do abstain from eating at school for one day in protest. I do not think it appropriate that it is necessary to go this far to obtain an improvement of such an important service for our children. I stigmatize the inability of this council to be present on the problems and to solve them ». And he added: “While the Colombo junta repeatedly boasts of having put the schools back in order, for a week in various classes of the primary Ada Negri the old heaters don’t work and the children are in the classroom with their jackets ».

