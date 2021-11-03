Cardano prepares for the Hydra update, the network reaches 2 million wallets

In a tweet published On Monday, the Cardano Foundation announced that the number of Cardano (ADA) wallets has passed the 2 million mark. The network had reached up the previous milestone to 1 million ADA wallets on May 22, 2021.

During this time, the Cardano Foundation successfully implemented the Alonzo hard fork, enabling smart contracts on its network. Meanwhile, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has turned his attention to increasing the adoption of blockchain technology in Africa. In a tweet published last week, Hoskinson said that 5 million students in Ethiopia will receive a Cardano blockchain-based ID to track their academic achievement.

Furthermore, Cardano’s technological development is accelerating post-Alonzo. When asked about the progress on Cardano’s layer-two scalability solution, Hydra, during an ask-me-anything session on October 30, Hoskinson replied:

“We will continue to add resources to Hydra, and are trying to identify some teams to be able to parallelize the workflow as this is a top business priority. It will be very important to be able to download a large portion of the transaction traffic from all incoming apps.”

Layer-two solutions operate on top of an established protocol to improve network performance. In the context of Cardano, sharding involves channeling off-chain transactions to staking pools, or Hydra Nodes, without fragmenting the ledger itself. In theory, if each Hydra Node is capable of processing 1,000 transactions per second and there are 1,000 of these nodes, the entire Cardano network would be able to process up to 1 million transactions per second, assuming linear scalability. The project is still in the research and development phase, with no exact launch date.