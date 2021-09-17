Cardano prepares the great announcement | Short and long term analysis on $ ADA

We can finally sum up the epoch-making passage of Cardano to Alonzo, the hard fork that brought the possibility of using smart contract.

Great news for the protocol – it has already crossed the threshold of 300 smart contracts and that with the Cardano Summit prepares to relaunch, announcing the new partnerships which could push the value of even higher $ ADA.

Between summit and Alonzo – for Cardano it could be a golden moment

The topics to be analyzed for Cardano there are two. On the one hand there is thehard fork Alonzo, introduced a few days ago and which has finally brought the smart contract in the protocol. A basically painless passage – a sign of a moderate technological strength of the Cardano Foundation – and which marks the parity with other protocols, such as Ethereum. On the other hand, a great event for all ADA fans, developers and investors.

We have left the move to Alonzo behind us – and in the very short-term future there will be the Cardano Summit, distributed in several location all over the world and that, according to what was announced by the Cardano Foundation itself, it will be an opportunity to announce new and incredible ones partnership.

An announcement that, at least in our opinion, has not yet produced thehype it deserves, but that once it is made public it could contribute to some push for the price of $ ADA, which after touching i $ 3 failed to maintain fundamental levels, also consistently blaming the collapse of September, which has hit all the major cryptocurrencies in the fund – at least by market capitalization.

What to expect from Cardano for the next few days and weeks?

In our opinion that of Alonzo it was an intermediate step towards a future radically different for $ ADA and for all projects that use its protocol – or that will start using it in the near future.

Having technologically – or rather, in a practical sense – the same network possibilities that today are among the most used in the world could on the one hand make the project much more popular, on the other hand its cryptocurrency of reference much more in demand. We therefore confirm the target levels that we have indicated within ours Cardano forecasts, much higher price levels than it is currently worth $ ADA on the market.

Technical analysis on Cardano – what to expect next week

In a moment that still awaits pushes from the outside – Summit and also the resumption of the bull run of Bitcoin – the technical analysis can however help us to understand the trajectories expected from the main analyzes and the main tools. Let’s start with moving averages, and then integrate these signals with technical indicators as well.

MOBILE MEDIA 5 20 50 100 200 SIMPLE SELL 🔴 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL SELL 🔴 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 7-day moving averages on $ ADA

The Moving Averages, despite a small uncertainty on the coefficient 5, they prove to be more than positive on ADA for the next seven days. With a caveat. A reading of this type does not mean a positive trend without any mini-corrections. It is a weekly trend and as such it must be interpreted.

INDICATOR SIGNAL CSR NEUTRAL CCI BUY 🟢 ADX BUY 🟢 HIGH / LOWS NEUTRAL MACD BUY 🟢 ROC NEUTRAL STOCH BUY 🟢 Indicators on 7-day $ ADA

Even the technical indicators they seem to be very positive – and clearly indicate a bullish signal for ADA. If we were to take only these elements into account, we could be relatively sure of the next upside for Cardano.

In our opinion, however, it will be more important to invest also in anticipation of the big announcements that will come from Summit – which could really reverse market inertia with a broader breath of the week. A decidedly interesting season opens for Cardano.