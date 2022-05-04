Cardano price drops to the level that triggered a 65% ADA rally in March. Will history repeat itself?

Cardano (ADA) price has rebounded after falling to the worst levels since February 2021. Meanwhile, a technical fractal suggests that ADA’s bullish pullback could continue in the coming weeks.

Can ADA Price Extend the Recovery?

ADA price has started to bounce back after testing the same support zone that preceded a 65% bull run in March 2022.

Specific, The ADA/USD pair witnessed a bullish rejection when its price fell below $0.75 on Feb. 24, a move that followed a brief period of sideways consolidation.

It subsequently broke out of the flat price range, rising to $1.24 on March 26, indicating strong buying sentiment near the $0.75 level area (the red bar in the chart below).

ADA/USD three-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The March 2022 fractal also showed that the ADA three-day RSI approached its oversold threshold of 30. The momentum indicator has returned to almost the same level as ADA consolidates inside the flat range.

As a result of this fractal, Cardano sees a strong rally from $0.75 in May 2022, with its intermediate upside target around $1, a level that coincides with the upper trendline of the predominant ADA descending channel pattern.

ADA/USD three-day price chart with bounce target. Source: TradingView

Conversely, A break below the $0.75 level, accompanied by increasing volume, could see ADA test the lower trendline of the descending channel as the next downside target (near $0.55).

ADA whales buy the fall

Cardano may also suffer a strong bounce due to strong accumulation sentiment.

Notably, Cardano’s wealthiest investors, or “whales” holding between 1 and 10 million ADA, have added 196 million ADA (worth $147 million at current prices) to their wallets in the past five weeks, as shown by Santiment’s on-chain data.

Cardano whale supply from 1M to 10M ADA. Source: Santiment

Accumulation sentiment grows as ADA trades near its 15-month lows, suggesting investors have been buying the dip in anticipation of a sharp rebound. Previously, a distribution phase witnessed in the whale addresses between December 2021 and March 2022 coincided with the price of ADA falling from $1.75 to around $0.75.

The “Basho” Factor

The Digital Trend, an analyst pseudonymously Seeking Alpha, sees Cardano continuing to head lower over the next three to four months, primarily due to its correlation with the rest of the cryptocurrency market that is at risk of correcting due to macroeconomic factors. .

However, the analyst noted that the price of ADA will rally to a new all-time high in the days leading up to “Basho”, the next Cardano technical upgrade that promises to bring greater scalability.

“ADA price has always rallied strongly before the upgrade,” he explained, adding:

“In the months leading up to Shelley, ADA went from $0.02 to $0.15. Between Shelley and Goguen, ADA also appreciated significantly, and we see nothing but green in the months leading up to the update.”

ADA/USD daily price chart with key technical updates. Source: TradingView

The Basho update will be released sometime in 2022 or early 2023, according to the Cardano roadmap.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.