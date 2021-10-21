Cardano price plots a ‘death cross’ with ADA / BTC at two month lows

Cardano (ADA) has formed a dangerous “death cross” in its daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC), a market signal generally seen as a warning of further short-term losses.

The indicator comes into play when an asset’s short-term moving average crosses its long-term moving average downwards. By doing so, it pushes technical traders to increase their bearish positions in the market.

ADA / BTC in trouble

On Tuesday, ADA’s 50-day EMA (red) fell below its 100-day EMA (blue). This marked the sixth bearish cross between the two EMAs in the ADA / BTC daily chart, causing concerns of further declines to come.

ADA / BTC daily chart with October 2021 death cross. Source: TradingView

This is partly due to ADA’s previous price reactions to death crosses. For example, in September 2020 the Cardano token price lost nearly 38.50% against Bitcoin after a bearish cross between the 50-day EMA and the 100-day EMA.

Similarly, a death cross on May 12, 2019 resulted in a 62.50% correction.

ADA / BTC daily chart with May 2019 death cross. Source: TradingView

However, the odds of an immediate sell-off remain relatively low. In fact, ADA’s Daily Relative Strength Index (RSI), according to which the token is oversold against Bitcoin, sits below 30. Traders typically view an excessively low RSI as a signal to enter the market.

In May 2019, the formation of the death cross coincided with the RSI falling below 30. Thereafter, the price rebounded by more than 30% to test the 50-day and 100-day EMAs as resistance, underlining the intention of the trader to buy the oversold asset.

Applying the same fractal to the current price action, ADA / BTC is expected to return to the upside, especially after hitting a two-month low at 0.00003372 BTC and near a five-month support zone between 0, 00003192 and 0.00003075 BTC (the red band in the first chart).

The inverse cup and handle pattern

Weakness in ADA / BTC simply reflects Cardano’s disappointing performance against the US dollar over the past few sessions as Bitcoin plotted a huge rally.

Bitcoin’s earnings since the beginning of the month against the dollar amounted to around 43%, while Cardano’s price lost more than 6% over the same period.

However, an inverse cup and handle pattern on the ADA / USD chart suggests further weakness.

ADA / USDT daily chart with inverse cup and handle pattern. Source: TradingView

In detail, the inverse cup and handle patterns emerge when the price forms a broad crescent followed by a modest upward rebound.

These structures are considered by analysts as indicators of a bearish reversal, as they tend to push the price down by a distance equal to the maximum width of the cup if the price falls below the support.

The recent ADA price action matches the pattern description, and the price approaches the resistance line of the structure at $ 1.97. If Cardano confirms a bearish breakout, the target should be in the $ 0.772 to $ 0.820 zone.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.