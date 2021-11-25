Cardano Prices (ADA): Gives Another Support but the Fundamentals Are Contradictory

High outflows in the last week

This also had serious repercussions on net business flows. This week Cardano was one of the most disappointing cryptocurrencies in comparison to other altcoins, since it recorded $ 2.1 million in outflows, ie net sales that decrease the overall capitalization. On average, more than 100 million ADAs have been sold every day in the past 10 days. But, as we said, the fundamentals of ADA show strong inconsistencies that make their interpretation difficult.

Despite the significant decline in total capitalization, parameters such as the active addresses and the count of the number of transactions have both reached their historical highs yesterday (Tuesday 23) and the total addresses remained unchanged. Cardano’s correlation with Bitcoin has instead started to rise again reaching the value of 0.88 and the development activity of its ecosystem, which had recently fallen to the minimum of the last 3 years, is clearly recovering.

Is this discount a buying opportunity?

However, it seems that investing in ADA is not yet to be considered a profitable idea, given the negative ratio (-2.63) highlighted by the comparison between returns and risk. In addition to this, the Israeli exchange eToro recently announced its decision to delist Cardano by the end of the year, citing some unspecified “regulatory concerns”. However, investors continue to maintain bullish sentiment on ADA, as evidenced by the constant importance maintained at the level of visibility on social media.

These conflicting indications are not helping anyone. The only certain fact is that to date 55% of all active addresses on Cardano are lost. The hopes that this overall picture could improve are linked to a possible return of prices above the $ 1.9 line. until then, it pays to stay at the window.