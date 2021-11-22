Cardano prices (ADA): Make a note in the calendar on November 24th and 25th

If you ask a Cardano (ADA) investor to appear lively or be excited about the bull run right now, they may never talk to you again. We have come to this with the sixth most capitalized digital asset in the world, which since the beginning of September it has no longer been able to shift upwards, despite the episodic recoveries that have in the meantime developed on the crypto market. After hitting an all-time high of $ 3.02, ADA has steadily declined over the past two months, currently consolidating below the $ 2 line.

24 and 25 November to be circled on the calendar

However, a note of optimism came today from an analysis by blockchain technology expert Biraaj T, relaunched in the afternoon by Ambcrypto. According to Biraaj T, Cardano’s weakness could have reached the end of its path and the conditions would exist, during the last week of November, to allow the asset to recover ground against bearish pressure. In fact, there are some latest news, coming from Europe, concerning the largest (and longest-running) cryptocurrency exchange of the old continent: Bitstamp. The company, in its recent announcement, said that will add Cardano to its crypto list starting at 18:00 CET on next Wednesday, November 24. Timetable accuracy is a must because it is foreseeable that, starting from this time, there will be a visible increase in the inflow of capital to ADA. Although Bitstamp is certainly not at the head of the various world exchanges in terms of traded volumes, it is still one of the platforms that enjoys greater credibility among investors, and has significant market liquidity. Most of its shares come from European investors and Cardano’s listing opens up the possibility for new traders to add ADA to their portfolio. Probably not by chance coincidence, on November 25th the “Cardano’s 360” event is also scheduled, on the occasion of which updates on the developments of the ADA ecosystem are disclosed every year. This is an excellent opportunity to trigger a resurgence of interest around this digital token, left a bit on the sidelines in the last two months by other more performing altcrypto competitors.