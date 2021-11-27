Cardano Prices (ADA): Value More Than Halved Since September
Cardano (ADA) has so far maintained the sixth position in the ranking among the most important cryptocurrencies globally, thanks to a market capitalization of 49.1 billion dollars in value. However, the current period will certainly not be remembered as one of the happiest in the history of this altcoin.
ADA prices from September onwards are hitting new lows without interruption. This week, however, one of the last key supports had been reached from which to hope for a bullish reversal, a reversal that did not materialize on time.
The most important support is broken
We are talking about the “old” fundamental support of $ 1.80, a level that the prices broke down during the days of expiry of the option contracts.
The support had already been heavily under pressure from the sellers during the day of November 18th, but only starting from Monday 22nd the prices began to pierce the level without showing any more reaction movements not even within the day. We therefore reached an extension of sales which managed to go – without encountering obstacles – up to today’s $ 1.50. The overall retreat starting from the highs of 2 September last, reached at an altitude of $ 3.10, has therefore now exceeded the 50% extension. From a technical point of view, this is neither more nor less than a now full-blown bearish reversal of the historical trend.
Still bearish sentiment
In any case, it should be emphasized that those same rules of analysis that are valid for “traditional” markets, when you enter the territory of cryptocurrencies, seem to be there on purpose to be contradicted. According to data from intotheblock.com, currently 4.93 billion ADAs are distributed among 394,000 addresses with an average load price ranging between $ 1.34 and $ 1.63.
In the opinion of Biraaj T, an analyst for AmbCrypto, “this suggests that ADA could continue to fall as low as $ 1.40 in the next few days but, given the extreme volatility that characterizes this asset, the downside is that it could also recover as well. quickly”.
Biraaj T however premises that “otherwise, Cardano would find subsequent theoretical levels of support in the vast area between $ 1.11 and $ 1.34”. Nearly 8.37 billion ADAs were traded by their current holders in that price range, spread across some 590,000 addresses. According to Biraaj T “the situation is definitely at the limit for Cardano and dominant sentiment currently indicates a bearish outlook“.
