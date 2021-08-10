Cardano prioritizes human rights, says founder Charles Hoskinson – Economics and Finance

cardano Charles Hoskinson, founder and CEO of IOHK, recently spoke about the difficulties in using blockchain technology in developing countries.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg highlighting Cardano’s work in Ethiopia, Hoskinson highlighted his company’s commitment to human rights. “We firmly believe in high quality human rights,” he said. For this reason, he said there is no point in establishing an identity solution in a “country with a very serious record of violations of the system”. Under these circumstances, he believes these solutions can be abused by the state to deal with people.

However, Hoskinson admits that for the company to function, its approach must be pragmatic. “You have to balance every transaction. First you focus on the national level and then you work hard based on the facts and circumstances, ”he said. “Things have changed, in some cases you have to leave, even if you have worked in a country for many years”.

Hoskinson then spoke of having to reject a deal with a Central American country that he was eager to do. After noticing that the rule of law was deteriorating, he said it did not continue to align with his values. However, despite these difficulties, Hoskinson pointed out that it is these types of places that will ultimately benefit the most from blockchain technology.

Loading... Advertisements

IOHK in Ethiopia

This question is based on IOHK’s development work in Ethiopia. Here, Cardano is Cooperating with the country’s Ministry of Education to provide students with a common certificate system. The student ID will be matched with the data from the Learning Management System of the Ministry of Education. Once linked, these student IDs will promote personalized teaching and, in the long run, promote data-driven education policies. It can also allow citizens to provide backup copies of important documents, such as eligibility or property ownership documents.

Hoskinson said that for students from kindergarten to grade 12, the system will be launched in the fall. So far it has attracted around 1 million people, with a total expectation of 5 million students. Ultimately, Hoskinson’s goal is to compete for the entire national identification system, which will reach 110 million people.