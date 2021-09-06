Cardano: problems on smart contracts?

Among the fans of Cardano and the rest of the world of crypto-maniacs it is known that there is no good blood. Partly due to the extreme roughness of the leader of the project Charles Hoskinson, partly because many want to keep the proverbial cake just for them.

Today another chapter of the open war between Cardano And Ethereum, with some supporters of the protocol of Vitalik Buterin who accused the network of ADA not to be able to honor the promises made on the subject of smart contract.

Cardano and the problem of Concurrency

With the’arrival of Alonzo on the main Cardano test net and therefore with the introduction of smart contract the first problems begin, if you like. Or rather, the first accusations of inefficiency – and technical problems – begin by the most ardent detractors of the network. It all started with a tweet from Anthony Sassano, closely linked to the world of Ethereum, which unsurprisingly sparked a literal online uproar.

The first dapp went live on Cardano today and ADA fanboys are finally discovering that you can’t peer review your way out of fundamental issues. pic.twitter.com/tYQXNcVKGN – Anthony Sassano 🦇🔊 (@ sassal0x) September 4, 2021

The first Distributed App went online on Cardano today and ADA fanboys have realized that you can’t solve fundamental problems via peer review.

Tweet which was then followed by caustic screenshots of the subreddit dedicated to Cardano, with a particularly mocking tone that certainly did not help to ease the spirits on the discussion.

Discussion that continued relying on what are the themes and meme classics that accompany each flame on Cardano, that is its scientific basis, the use of peer review and the attitude, actually not always humble, of those who lead the project. Strengths that have twisted, in the narrative set by Anthony Sassano, right against the ADA network.

The crux of the problem

The crux of the problem is that due to choices of design for the development of the Cardano, those that are called in English may present themselves concurrency, which do not allow multiple users to interact with the protocol or decentralized App simultaneously. Problem that Ethereum has not, thanks to his Virtual Machine that Cardano, on the other hand, by the same admission of various projects related to him, will have to resolve.

The problem became evident on Minswap, a DEX decentralized that in the functionalities should retrace the deeds of Uniswap and that it has had several problems, precisely in relation to this particular characteristic of Cardano.

The solution, at least according to some developers, would be there

Such an open attack against Cardano could only trigger an outcry by one of the community grimest and most compact in the world of cryptocurrencies. An answer came from Charles Hoskinson, as it came from SundaeSwap Labs, who stated in a crystalline way:

Someone is saying that this will be Cardano’s death: unlikely. Pointing the finger at an experiment on the first day of an ecosystem’s life and seeing it as the doomsday prophecy of Cardano’s fall is naïve at best – and intellectually dishonest at worst.

In a long time post on Medium, which tackles the issue in a rather technical way, the same group has confirmed that it is at work around a work around, that is, to circumvent this limitation, which would already be in the testing phase. A promise, as many have pointed out – something that is not new in the world of Cardano and that is part of how much people who have married different projects dislike.

Between flame war and technical problems: what will happen to Cardano in the short term?

It is an extremely difficult situation to analyze. Once the smart contracts have arrived on the official network the problem will also be known to those who are not following the issue very closely. And that could cause panic – or otherwise drive several investors away from the project.

At the same time, however, most of the community that revolves around Cardano he has shown that he knows how to wait, that he wants to follow his leader and that he is quite patient. Which makes a difficult sell off for a problem that is not the first and that will not be the last.

Of course – the whole affair is taking on rather fideistic tones – but Cardano today is worth the third place in the market capitalization ranking – and it did so largely thanks to a clever maneuver in terms of hype. That this is the tombstone on the project seems, even to us, a huge exaggeration.

This will certainly have to be taken into account – which we will do too ADA in portfolio next to unlock from staking. We will remain at the window, analyzing minute by minute the consequences of this latest twist in the history of Cardano ADA.