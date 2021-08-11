News

Cardano Rally 20% Up By Investing.com

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


The Cardano in rally with a jump of 20%

Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 1.763393 by 08:02 (06:02 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 20.13% daily. This is the largest single-day percentage growth since May 20th.

The leap pushes Cardano’s market cap to $ 56.149822B, making it 2.96% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its highest, the Cardano market peaked at $ 71.557257B.

In the previous 24 hours, Cardano cryptocurrency was trading in a range of $ 1.670299 to $ 1.763393.

Over the past seven days, Cardano was seen rising with a gain. The volume of Cardano traded in the past 24 hours at the time of writing comes in at $ 4.238406B, accounting for 3.80% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $ 1.3390 to $ 1.7634 for the past 7 days.

At its current price, the Cardano price is still 28.32% lower from its all-time high of $ 2.46 set on May 16.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

listed at $ 45,799.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.73%.

Loading...
Advertisements

Ethereum was trading at $ 3,184.75 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.30%.

The market capitalization of the crypto Bitcoin was $ 859.820957B, representing 45.34% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the crypto Ethereum reached $ 371.700622B and 19.60% of the total.

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

455
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
435
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
418
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
364
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
334
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
325
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
321
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
312
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
309
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
292
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top