Cardano Rally 20% Up By Investing.com

The Cardano in rally with a jump of 20%
Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 1.763393 by 08:02 (06:02 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 20.13% daily. This is the largest single-day percentage growth since May 20th.
The leap pushes Cardano’s market cap to $ 56.149822B, making it 2.96% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its highest, the Cardano market peaked at $ 71.557257B.
In the previous 24 hours, Cardano cryptocurrency was trading in a range of $ 1.670299 to $ 1.763393.
Over the past seven days, Cardano was seen rising with a gain. The volume of Cardano traded in the past 24 hours at the time of writing comes in at $ 4.238406B, accounting for 3.80% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $ 1.3390 to $ 1.7634 for the past 7 days.
At its current price, the Cardano price is still 28.32% lower from its all-time high of $ 2.46 set on May 16.
Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market
listed at $ 45,799.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.73%.
Ethereum was trading at $ 3,184.75 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.30%.
The market capitalization of the crypto Bitcoin was $ 859.820957B, representing 45.34% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the crypto Ethereum reached $ 371.700622B and 19.60% of the total.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.