Cardano Rally Up 10% By Investing.com

Investing.com – The was trading at $ 2.3535 by 11:01 am (09:01 am GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.13% daily. This is the largest single-day percentage growth since September 22nd.

The leap pushes the Cardano’s market cap to $ 75.0445B, making it 3.25% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its highest, the Cardano market had peaked at $ 94,8001B.

In the previous 24 hours, Cardano cryptocurrency was trading in a range of $ 2.1521 to $ 2.3535.

Over the past seven days, Cardano was seen rising with a gain. The volume of Cardano traded in the past 24 hours, at the time of writing, comes in at $ 3.1709B, representing 2.19% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $ 2.0929 to $ 2.3612 for the past 7 days.

At its current price, the Cardano price is still 24.05% lower from its all-time high of $ 3.10 set on September 2.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

listed at $ 54,512.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 7.56%.

traded at $ 3,590.30 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.18%.

The market capitalization of the crypto Bitcoin was $ 1,027.9990B, representing 44.54% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the crypto Ethereum reached $ 423.2867B and 18.34% of the total.