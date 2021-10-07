News

Cardano Rally Up 10% By Investing.com

Posted on
Cardano in rally and 10%

Investing.com – The was trading at $ 2.3535 by 11:01 am (09:01 am GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.13% daily. This is the largest single-day percentage growth since September 22nd.

The leap pushes the Cardano’s market cap to $ 75.0445B, making it 3.25% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its highest, the Cardano market had peaked at $ 94,8001B.

In the previous 24 hours, Cardano cryptocurrency was trading in a range of $ 2.1521 to $ 2.3535.

Over the past seven days, Cardano was seen rising with a gain. The volume of Cardano traded in the past 24 hours, at the time of writing, comes in at $ 3.1709B, representing 2.19% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $ 2.0929 to $ 2.3612 for the past 7 days.

At its current price, the Cardano price is still 24.05% lower from its all-time high of $ 3.10 set on September 2.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

listed at $ 54,512.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 7.56%.

traded at $ 3,590.30 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.18%.

The market capitalization of the crypto Bitcoin was $ 1,027.9990B, representing 44.54% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the crypto Ethereum reached $ 423.2867B and 18.34% of the total.

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

