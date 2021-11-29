Cardano Rally Up 10% By Investing.com



Cardano in rally and 10%



Investing.com – The was trading at $ 1.6249 at 18:52 (17:52 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.19% daily. This is the largest single-day percentage growth since September 22nd.

The leap pushes the Cardano’s market cap to $ 54.0565B, thus making it 2.05% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its highest, the Cardano market had peaked at $ 94,8001B.

In the previous 24 hours, Cardano cryptocurrency was trading in a range of $ 1.5582 to $ 1.6348.

Over the past seven days, Cardano was seen down with a loss of 9.51%. The volume of Cardano traded in the past 24 hours at the time of writing comes in at $ 2.2273B, accounting for 1.92% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $ 1.4230 to $ 1.8154 for the past 7 days.

At its current price, the Cardano price is still 47.57% lower from its all-time high of $ 3.10 set on September 2.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

Listed at $ 58,562.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 8.68%.

trading at $ 4,434.99 on the Investing.com Index, up 9.97%.

The market capitalization of the crypto Bitcoin was $ 1,109.7399B, representing 42.13% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the crypto Ethereum reached $ 527.9528B and 20.04% of the total.