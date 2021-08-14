Cardano Rally Up 10% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.176390 by 08:44 (06:44 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.02% daily. This is the largest single-day percentage growth since August 13th.

The leap pushes the Cardano’s market cap to $ 69.571157B, making it 3.48% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its highest, the Cardano market peaked at $ 71.557257B.

In the previous 24 hours, Cardano cryptocurrency was trading in a range of $ 2.092499 to $ 2.191374.

Over the past seven days, Cardano was seen rising with a gain. The volume of Cardano traded in the past 24 hours, at the time of writing, comes in at $ 8,046376B, representing 7.43% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $ 1.3947 to $ 2.1914 for the past 7 days.

At its current price, the Cardano price is still 11.53% lower from its all-time high of $ 2.46 set on May 16.

Listed at $ 47,581.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.77%.

Ethereum was trading at $ 3,302.88 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.65%.

The market capitalization of the crypto Bitcoin was $ 893,992908B, representing 44.66% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the crypto Ethereum reached $ 386,498215B and 19.31% of the total.