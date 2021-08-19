Cardano Rally Up 13% By Investing.com



Cardano in rally and 13%



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.375325 by 00:28 (22:28 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 13.26% daily. This is the largest single-day percentage growth since August 13th.

The leap pushes the Cardano’s market cap to $ 75.583209B, making it 3.79% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its highest, the Cardano market peaked at $ 71.557257B.

In the previous 24 hours, Cardano cryptocurrency was trading in a range of $ 2.046383 to $ 2.439229.

Over the past seven days, Cardano was seen rising with a gain. The volume of Cardano traded in the past 24 hours at the time of writing comes in at $ 7.884380B, accounting for 6.90% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $ 1.8233 to $ 2.4392 for the past 7 days.

At its current price, the Cardano price is still 3.44% lower from its all-time high of $ 2.46 set on May 16.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

Listed at $ 46,554.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.38%.

Ethereum was trading at $ 3,170.89 on the Investing.com Index, up 5.31%.

The market capitalization of the crypto Bitcoin was $ 872.037561B, representing 43.73% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the crypto Ethereum reached $ 369.424695B and 18.53% of the total.