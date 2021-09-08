Cardano ready for smart contract update – The Cryptonomist

After meticulous tests, Cardano is ready for its Alonzo hard fork update, which will allow the blockchain to support the functionality of smart contracts.

The hard fork combinator event will start on Sunday

To confirm the launch is IOHK, the research and development company that supports Cardano.

“LAUNCH CONFIRMED: today, around 17:26 UTC we successfully presented an upgrade proposal to the Cardano mainnet, to trigger a hard fork combinator event on Sunday”.

Charles Hoskinson, CEO of IOHK and founder of Cardano made a live to share the news and congratulate everyone:

During this live stream he explained that the smart contracts will be active the epoch rollover, which will happen Sunday 12 September at 21:45 UTC. From that moment on, anyone who is ready to deploy their smart contracts on the Cardano mainnet will be able to do so.

To inaugurate this event, Charles says they have a few smart contracts they’ve developed for fun, one of which is dedicated to bet proposed by Polymarket, who tweeted on July 14:

“Will Cardano support smart contracts on the Mainnet by 1 October 2021? Time is running out for ADA after countless missed deadlines. Trade now or follow the odds on Polymarket ”.

It is interesting to see how the odds have changed in favor of “Yes”. At the launch of the bet, at the end of July, the odds were more or less 50/50. Right now, the odds are highly in favor of Cardano being able to support smart contracts on the mainnet before October 1st. with 96% betting on “Yes”.

The total trading volume of this episode is $ 849,092.

Cardano’s philosophy for a safe ecosystem

Some critics are saying that Cardano took too long to finally have smart contracts and that I’m late.

The main reason derives from theCardano’s scientific approach and from the fact that they wanted to take their time to do research, prepare publications and submit them to a peer-review process.

Their philosophy is that, as they are aspiring to become a global financial operating system, under management of billions if not trillions of dollars in value, it is essential to have a safe and formally verified ecosystem.

An analogy to Ethereum that often circulates in the Cardano community is that the blockchain led by Vitalik Buterin is like an airplane already in flight, with repairs being done during the flight, which is difficult and dangerous. While the developers behind Cardano want to go slow and build and improve the airplane on earth before it finally takes off.

What will happen to Cardano after the smart contracts update?

The activation of smart contracts it is an important step in the Goguen era, finally adding the ability to build decentralized applications (DApps) on Cardano. There are already several DEXs and protocols that have been working hard over the past few months, one of which is Minswap. We interviewed the team behind this DEX.

It seems there will be many new features coming to the Cardano ecosystem in the coming months if all goes well on 12 September.

One of these is theERC20 Converter that was it recently implemented on the testnet. After the Alonzo hard fork, this solution will be available on the mainnet and projects will be able to easily move their tokens between Ethereum and Cardano.

The next eras in the Cardano roadmap are Basho, which will focus on ecosystem scaling with typical solutions Hydra, And Voltaire, which will focus on governance.