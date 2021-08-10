Cardano: registrations open for the Summit in full bullish trend

The foundation that manages Cardano, IOHK, announced the Cardano Summit, a series of events that will be in attendance and remotely that they will take care of precisely ADA Cardano, project that for the end of August awaits one of the most important innovations in its history.

Eyes on what will be, according to the same Input Output, the largest conference on Cardano as always, with several appointments and the possibility of registering right now.

The most anticipated announcement by ADA fans

The announcement of the Cardano Summit it was given directly by Input Output via its official Twitter account.

The Cardano Summit 2021 it will be the greatest ever. A mix of virtual and in-person events over two days. The whole world is invited. Register today and let us know where you want to meet the cardano community.

The site for registration is already active and everyone can use it to become part of the next big event in the history of Cardano, with events that will actually be scattered around the world. On the other hand, those who are far from the chosen centers can still participate from remote.

Cardano among the best on the market

While in the past few days it had accumulated some distance from the growth rates recorded by Bitcoin and Ethereum, today Cardano proves to be one of the strongest in the sector, with a growth rate close to the double digits, in a very positive day for the entire cryptocurrency sector. All this while you wait the arrival of smart contracts on the platform, which will finally make it capable of fighting on equal terms not only against ETH, but against all the protocols that deal, on different levels, with decentralized finance, all of which are based precisely on the presence of a good infrastructure based on automatic execution contracts. An implementation, this, that many are waiting for also in function of the great price boom which could trigger for ADA.

Is it useful to register for the Cardano summit?

For all cryptocurrency enthusiasts and for those who generally want to know more, absolutely yes. It is something that, time permitting, we also recommend for investors, to understand what kind of project they are actually putting in their portfolio.

Cardano is just weeks away from one of the most momentous turning points in the history of the entire industry – and approaching this change through a series of meetings such as those of the Summit, is by far the best way to do it. For the rest we continue to have Cardano forecasts very interesting, also by virtue of the enormous vivacity shown once again by the community that takes care of the protocol.