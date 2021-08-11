Cardano restarts with events: concerts, theater and the Autumn market





CARDANO TO THE FIELD – The arrival of autumn will see Cardano return to host various events, both of a cultural nature and of raising awareness on the issues of respect for equal opportunities, gender violence and, in general, which can promote reflection and personal growth. The hope of the council is that the various appointments, approved with a resolution on Wednesday 3 August, “may contribute to a relaunch, and a resumption of moments of aggregation after the long period of social distancing suffered by the community due to the past epidemiological situation ».

Fight against gender-based violence with Filo Rosa Auser

With the events scheduled, for which an expenditure of about 25 thousand euros is expected, the junta Colombo not only aims to enhance commercial activities and associations in the area but also to arouse awareness raising and reflection on gender-based violence, reiterating the importance of reception interventions and psychological, legal and operational support. An area in which it has been engaged since 2009 Auser Pink Thread, which makes available a counseling and support desk for women and minors who have suffered abuse in family. The mayor and councilors Tomasini, Buccelloni, Suriano, Rosiello and Marana have invited the association to participate in the evenings of September 19 and November 28: the proceeds collected – admission will be free of charge – will be donated to support its activities.

The program

Below are the initiatives organized from September to December, which will take place in compliance with the rules to combat the spread of Coronavirus:

September

Saturday 4, 9 pm

“Fellini” of the Blue Theater of Cadegliano Viconago, Ghiringhelli square. In case of bad weather the event will be postponed to Sunday 5th September

Saturday 11, 9 pm

Concert of the musical cooperative “La Filarmonica”, Ghiringhelli square

Sunday 19, 9 pm

“Freccia del Sud – A train of songs from Milan to Palermo”, concert by the Direttissimo Trio at Parco Usuelli; in case of bad weather in the parish hall in Piazza Mazzini 12, admission with free offer

October

Date to be defined

“Autumn Cardanese”, market and entertainment in collaboration with the Pro Loco, shows by the company Instabile Quick

Date to be defined

“Anima”, concert by Marco Maffei, Sandro Pertini council chamber, via Verdi 2, free and free admission

November

Date to be defined

Four theatrical performances for families

Sunday 28 November, 5 pm

“Bluebeard”, Como Theater Show for the International Day against Violence against Women, Sando Pertini council chamber, via Verdi 2, entrance with free offer

December

Date to be defined

Christmas concert in collaboration with the musical cooperative “La Filarmonica”, parish hall, piazza Mazzini 12

