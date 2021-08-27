Cardano, “Run, I closed the thieves in the house.” But the door just locked





CARDANO TO THE FIELD – The call came to 112 yesterday afternoon, Thursday 12 August. “I have blocked the thieves in the house, run.” Such a complaint understandably triggers a certain alarm and at a time of Cardano al Campo two carabinieri cars set off with sirens explained. A passage that has not gone unnoticed in the town.

Security door locked

Reaching the house in question, the military found the landlady very agitated and checked the situation. The woman had not blocked criminals in the house (fortunately remained inviolate) but he had had a problem with the security door getting stuck imagining that the problem was attributable to a burglary still in progress.

Proximity to the citizen

The military then waited for the arrival of a blacksmith who opened the stubborn door and in any case verified that there were no strangers in the house. It is a further service that the weapon has guaranteed to the citizen. In this period, with cities empty of holidays and loneliness that is felt even more, reassuring someone who has felt threatened in their own home is important. It is that proximity to the citizen that distinguished these carabinieri who wanted to comfort and above all reassure women by understanding their state of mind.

