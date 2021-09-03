Cardano sets new all-time highs as he prepares for Alonzo’s hard fork

In August 2021, Cardano (ADA) became the third largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. It has been one of the best performing cryptocurrencies with an increase of over 1,600% since the beginning of this year.

Today, 3 September 2021, the Cardano price it exceeded $ 3.10 for the first time, recording its all-time high. Climbing to this level, the ADA token has increased more than 10% from its value since September 1, and for experts this is just the beginning.

Today is a big day for Cardano, the third cryptocurrency is preparing for thehard fork by Alonzo, an eagerly awaited update, which will bring smart contract functionality – bits of code that autonomously execute commands and instructions under predetermined circumstances. As revealed by IOHK, the company that develops Cardano, the smart contracts went live on the network testnet yesterday, while the launch in the main network is scheduled for next September 12.

After the smart contract functionality is successfully implemented on Cardano, the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain will be on par with platforms like Ethereum that already support the creation and use of decentralized applications (dApps).

This move by Cardano has helped it grow as investors flocked to more environmentally sustainable tokens. Now to know if investing in Cardano is a good solution, let’s analyze the pros and cons of this cryptocurrency.

Advantages offered by Cardano

Cardano was created by one of Ethereum’s co-founders, so it shares many similarities with its crypto competitor. It also serves as a platform for smart contracts, which is one of the biggest advantages of Ethereum.

Also, while Ethereum is currently moving from a PoW network to a PoS network, Cardano already uses a PoS system. This makes it more environmentally friendly and faster than its competitors.

Like Bitcoin, Cardano also has a limit on the number of tokens that can be produced, which creates a sense of scarcity and can help increase its value over time.

Disadvantages of Cardano

Widespread adoption is the biggest hurdle Cardano is facing. It is the newest of the three cryptocurrencies and its market cap is significantly lower than both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its native cryptocurrency, ADA, is also not as widely accepted as Bitcoin or Ether.

This does not necessarily mean that Cardano will not be able to catch up with the competition. But at the moment it is more speculative than Bitcoin and Ethereum, which makes it a riskier investment.

Could it be interesting for you: Cardano ADA could reach $ 10 by the end of the year

Cardano Real Time Price (ADA)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Find out which are the best cryptocurrencies to invest in in 2021



Should you invest in Cardano today?

As you consider whether to invest in ADA or not, consider how much risk you are willing to take. All cryptocurrencies are risky investments, but by doing the proper research and thinking about how much speculation you are comfortable with, it will be easier to decide whether invest in Cardano can be a solution for you.

CLICK HERE TO BUY CRYPTOCURRENCIES WITH ETORO

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

To invest in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upwards than downwards, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on financial leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

To start trading cryptocurrency CFDs, you will need to:

Open an account (With 101Investing you only need 250 euros)

If you trade with CFDs, you don’t need to have a specific cryptocurrency conversion account or wallet. What you need is simply an account with a broker who offers leveraged products.

If you trade with CFDs, you don’t need to have a specific cryptocurrency conversion account or wallet. What you need is simply an account with a broker who offers leveraged products. Inform you

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate.

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate. Use a strategy

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success.

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success. Trade

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on “buy”, if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or “sell” if you believe it will fall.

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on “buy”, if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or “sell” if you believe it will fall. Close the position

Once you have reached your goal, or if you believe it is better to stop the losses, you can close the position by placing an order opposite to the opening one: if you bought, you must sell, if you sold you must buy.

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is one of the favorite activities of many people who wish to ride the enthusiastic rally of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

Online brokers such as 101Investing (see here 101Investing review ) provides a series of tools to invest in major markets in a simple and safe way thanks to cutting-edge trading platforms that can be used from any PC or smartphone.

101Investing, an investment platform owned by FXBFI Broker Financial Invest, authorized to operate by CySEC throughout the European Union.

By registering on the 101Investing website you can try the best trading platforms for free as well as having the lowest spreads in the industry and a full suite of powerful risk management tools. Included are a number of fundamental, technical and sentiment tools to help you make the best decisions.

To find out about 101Investing’s offer, visit the website https://www.101investing.com/it

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. Between 74 and 89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. When trading CFDs, you should consider your understanding of how CFDs work and take into account the high risk of losing your money. Please read our Risk Disclosure Statement in its entirety.