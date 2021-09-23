Cardano: short term analysis

Since most of the major altcoins represented a ‘bearish price action, Cardano also mirrored the same pricing models. ADA traded just below his support line of $ 2.20 after decreasing by 12.9%. We see here an analysis of cardan in the short term.

Before starting to delve into the subject, if you want to invest in cryptocurrencies, you should know that using a platform certified as eToro you will have many services available, and above all opening a real account is simple. All you need to start is $ 50.

Get a free account on eToro now

Cardano: technical analysis. What to expect

Cardano depreciated 12.9% and was trading at $ 2.07. It just broke below its $ 2.20 support line and was approaching its low of $ 1.72. The technical outlook for Cardano was bearish.

The relative strength index is was positioned near the 20 mark, which suggested that the ADA was oversold. MACD flashed red bars on the histogram indicating negative price action. The Bollinger Bands are there open in anticipation of a increase in price volatility in the next trading sessions.

If ADA buying pressure resurfaces, the coin can break out of its immediate resistance mark of $ 2.49. The additional price caps stood at $ 2.79 and $ 3.04, respectively.

Cardano must remain above this level to recover from the current lows

Cardano, following the example of Bitcoin and Ethereum, is down today. In fact, in some ways, the third generation coin followed the second generation coin. The ADA price movement mimicked ETH’s price action. It is important to consider what this means for investors. We know they are suffering from losses, but how bad is it? Can they recover?

The coin saw a significant drop in price over the same 5-day period as Ethereum, down 15.08% at the time of writing. At $ 2.12, things don’t look good for ADA holders.

Loading... Advertisements

Those who bought ADA for around $ 2.41 are currently struggling to sell their holdings. As mentioned, due to the price dropping to $ 2.14, these people are dealing with losses. They currently represent 67% of all ADA investors.

The addresses in profit, however, did not suffer much, but those in balance did. These addresses went at a loss and the total number of addresses at a loss increased by 4%. These losses further caused the average address balance of each Cardano holder to drop from $ 40k to $ 37k.

The hopes of recovery are alive but for this Cardano will have to somehow maintain his strength. His correlation with Bitcoin it has already fallen to 0.71.

But that hasn’t stopped bullish investors from trying to make as much profit as possible. Market books show a demand to buy 16 million ADA worth $ 34.2 million more even during such a market.

At the moment, $ 2 is immediate and critical support. To minimize losses Cardano must stay above it.

Final remarks

Do you think you want to invest in cryptocurrencies? Do this only on safe and legal platforms, such as eToro, intermediary with +30 currencies on the list. you can start investing in crypto starting at just $ 50, without any commission. It also has a free demo account to try the virtual money platform and present the CopyTrading function to copy the most suitable investors for you.

Try the free account on eToro now