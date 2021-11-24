Cardano Skating: Abis wins in Renon, Aiello in the national team





CARDANO TO THE FIELD – The dual sporting dimension of the Cardano Skating. In addition to the activity on wheels, many athletes of the company chaired by Andrea Bordignon they also shine in the winter activity on ice.

Victory of Edoardo Abis in Renon

At its debut in the long-track ice season, the Cardano Skating takes a very important success with Edward Abis (in the cover photo and in the next one on the top step of the podium). Theater of success the Renon plateau, at 1,154 meters above sea level, on the frozen 400-meter ring of the Ritten Arena of Collalbo. The young Cardanese athlete wins and convinces with the best results for the junior category D male, excelling in all the races of the weekend with a gap of over 1 second.

Great individual and company results

Excellent results for the athletes of the junior, senior and master categories, who competed in competitions with distances between 300 and 5000 meters. Aurora Aiello gets the second position in the junior female category D. Chiara Sinisi And Cecilia Zanella they win the mass start in their respective categories (Chiara is also first in the 3,000 meters for the junior B category, while Cecilia is the first of the junior Cs in all the races held over the weekend). Among the junior B, Giorgia Aiello excels in races on 500, 1000 and 1500 meters and prepares for the winter season which promises to be fantastic for her. Cardano Skating closes the trip with an excellent result 2nd place in the special company ranking.

The satisfaction of the coach Maurizio Alessi

The coach Maurizio Alessi, assisted in Collalbo by Marcelo Donadio And Samuel Lazzaro, he proudly points out. “Cardano Skating stood out not only for the podiums won by the individuals, but above all for the second position in the ranking by society, obtained thanks to the results obtained by all our 18 athletes”.

The call-up to the national team of Giorgia Aiello

As if that were not enough, the coaches of the Italian national team Enrico Fabris and Matteo Rigoni have called up Giorgia Aiello for the World Cup junior and neo senior which will be played from 25 November to 5 December a Inzell (in Germany). Aiello is the only athlete who is not a member of the military corps or mountain societies. A great satisfaction for the president Andrea Bordignon and for all the technical and corporate staff of Cardano Skating.

Next stop Baselga di Pinè

Next appointment Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 at the Ice Rink in Baselga di Pinè for the competition “First sprints”, dedicated to the junior E and junior F categories!

Cardano Skating: splendid 2nd place in the international debut on ice

Cardano Skating Ice Skating – MALPENSA24