Cardano Skating: Edoardo Abis gives an encore





CARDANO TO THE FIELD – Edward Abis grants an encore in the second stage of Grand Prix dedicated to junior category D, this time on the frozen ring Ice Rink Pinè. All the athletes of the Cardano Skating emerge as absolute protagonists in a specialty, speed skating on ice, so far from the sporting tradition of our territory.

Individual medals

Aurora Aiello conquers the second position for the junior female category D, while for the senior category they are Andrea De Tomasi And Sonia Bianchi to go to the podium. For the largest category, that of juniors, Chiara Sinisi (junior B) wins the 3000 meters e Cecilia Zanella is first in all the races scheduled for the junior category C. Giorgia Aiello (junior B), returning from the experience in the world cup with the national team, wins the 500 and 1000 meters and Geneva Amicone is second in the 1000 meters among the junior B. At the end of the day, in the mass-start specialty, barrage of silver medals for Chiara Sinisi, Cecilia Zanella, Arianna Tomasini, with Andrea De Tomasi that climbs on the third step of the podium among the seniors.

Great company results

There Cardano Skating (pictured) is confirmed at 2nd place in the special ranking for companies, only a few points from the hosts who organized, together with the FISG, the 2nd Grand Prix in Baselga di Piné. 21 athletes led by Maurizio Alessi And Marcelo Donadio participated in the kermesse al Ice Rink Pinè.

Next stop Italian championships

The preparation of athletes for the Italian championships, scheduled 8 and 9 January in South Tyrol, will continue not only with the test races, which will take place on December 27 and January 2 in Baselga di Pinè, but also with the daily training at the Cardano al Campo skating rink, driven by Maurizio Alessi, Alessandra Franco And Marcelo Donadio.

