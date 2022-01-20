Cardano Skating flies on the ice and sets the tris tricolor





CARDANO TO THE FIELD – Wonderful results for the Cardano Skating to the Italian championships on the ice of Collalbo, in the province of Bolzano. The company of the president Andrea Bordignon closes at 2nd place in the special ranking for companies and tear 3 individual tricolor titles with Edward Abis, Cecilia Zanella And Giorgia Aiello.

Abis, Zanella and Aiello Italian champions

Edward Abis, Cecilia Zanella And Giorgia Aiello lead to Cardano al Campo ben 3 tricolor titles on the 8 titles assigned to the Italian championships played on the long track with the Allround formula on the frozen 400-meter ring of the Ritten Arena of Collalbo. Edoardo Abis is JD gold medal and wins the first position in all the races scheduled for the category. Cecilia Zanella triumphs in the JC category, while Giorgia Aiello is on the top step of the podium in the JB category. Great satisfaction at Cardano Skating: the company improves last year’s exploit, passing from an Italian champion title in 2021 to 3 titles of 2022.

The other individual medals

The satisfactions of the team led by Maurizio Alessi also include the silver medal of Aurora Aiello (Junior D) and the conquest of numerous personal records by the other members of the junior team. The performance of the Chiara Sinisi who, confirming his safe skills as a cross-country skier, won the 3000 meters race in the junior category B. Also worth noting the excellent results of Carola Benfatto, Pietro Borsani And Anita Venturino, on their debut at the Italian ice championships.

The ranking of companies

There Cardano Skating also rises impetuously in the special company ranking, with a grandiose 2nd place behind the Pinè Skating Club and putting “alpine” societies behind him such as Pieve di Cadore and Pergine.

The call-up to the national team

As a demonstration of the excellent work carried out at the foot of Malpensa, the prestigious convocation of Aurora Aiello and of Cecilia Zanella at the rally “ISU Speed ​​Skating Development Project” of Collalbo.

The satisfaction of the president Andrea Bordignon

I am very satisfied, not only for the results obtained, but because the athletes of the Cardano Skating have distinguished themselves for an increasingly evident team spirit, obtained thanks to the great professionalism and experience of coach Maurizio Alessi and the commitment and availability of the sports director Luigi Amicone.

