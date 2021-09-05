Cardano SPO: ADA Coinz [COINZ]

This week’s guest in the Cardano SPO section is a stake pool that contributes to the decentralization of the blockchain and gives back to the community educating and growing the ADAs placed in staking: ADA Coinz [COINZ].

Last week’s guest was one stake pool that aims to provide education for the entire public space of the blockchain.

This initiative is a point of reference for everything Cardano-related and every week or two we will invite one Stake Pool Operator (SPO) to answer some questions and give us an update directly from within the Cardano community.

Considering that many of our readers are new to the crypto space, we will have a mix of simple and technical questions.

Cardano SPO, interview with ADA Coinz [COINZ]

Hello. Tell us something about yourself, where do you live and what is your background?

I am an IT professional with 21 years of experience. I really like what I do, and I hope I can be a positive element in the Cardano community. I am also an immigrant from El Salvador, and I left my country due to the civil war. I grew up in what was called South Central Los Angeles. Education has at some point become my source of freedom, and an understanding of things thrills me. I’m currently based in Los Angeles, but my systems are in Virginia and Los Angeles.

How did you come to Cardano and what prompted you to become a Stake Pool Operator (SPO)?

In 2017 there was a run up and bitcoin had reached over $ 1000, everyone was talking about it. I had bought Litecoin and Ethereum, Bitcoin seemed out of reach. I bought it in June and didn’t look until December and was shocked. I became a miner and researched many coins. I started watching CoinMarketCap all the time, then YouTube videos, and I believe it was Crypto Crow or Suppoman who mentioned Cardano. I took a look and loved the ideas. I made some exchanges in favor of Cardano.

When I heard about the concept of being a stake pool operator I was excited, but at the same time I had no idea how it would go or what I would do. So I bought the domain name which I never actually used, plus I was busy with a master so I postponed everything. I wanted to be more than a holder, I had the technical skills, but I felt that this wasn’t going to be the hardest part, plus the mainnet stake pool management wasn’t even a year old, so there were still plenty of opportunities even though there was to strive for a while. I threw myself headlong and it was a real dizziness.

You have been in the tech industry for about 20 years, can you illustrate the similarities between the blockchain world and the internet of yesteryear? Do you think it will have the same success?

First of all I want to say that I entered the world of technology in 2000, so during the dot com craze I was still studying. The similarity between what I have seen before and what is happening now is the presence of a lot of money in the tech sector. Anything with a “.com” or something related to computers or technology in the name of your business could generate a lot of money. People bought those shares and hoped for the best.

Today and in recent years we have seen a blockchain-like response with a more sensational tool called Initial Coin Offering (ICO), which involved a lot of risk but undoubtedly made a lot of money. Therefore, the money started pouring into blockchain-related companies, and now into coins.

Another more positive resemblance is the fact that there are opportunities, and some people jumped in and built their huge billion dollar companies that we see today, but had to believe and create while others couldn’t see the future. I believe this is what is happening today with the financial systems revolution and what Cardano is doing alongside other protocols and blockchains. Many people believe and are creating what will help shape major changes in finance and the way we live. I am more mature now and have set out to take an active role in shaping that future.

What advice do you have for the younger generation, especially those who emigrate to other countries in search of a better life?

Education is key, your advantage is that those who have an easy life often forget to work hard to achieve their goals. You will have to work hard, learn fast, and seek opportunities for how you can collaborate with others. The more you can do this, the closer you will be to achieving your goals. Sometimes the legal process can take longer, especially when you think your parents will take care of it, and then you come of age and have to deal with it. Don’t give up, things tend to fall into the right place at the right time, and many times someone will give you a chance because you will show skill rather than having a degree. A degree is a viable avenue and that’s what I’ve done to gain confidence, but I’ve met many in the tech industry who have learned for themselves and are some of the best in the industry I’ve ever encountered. Plan ahead and invest in yourself constantly, as you progress you invest a little more. If you happen to find yourself in some trouble, it is not the end of the world hopefully, learn from mistakes, think and act decisively so as not to find yourself in similar situations. Life is precious and all the time we spend walking the wrong path is time taken away from the pursuit of our true life goals.

Thanks for your time, do you have any final comments? Where can people follow you?

It is a pleasure to be a Stake Pool Operator and to see some of the dynamics of the community. I think I would never have been a part of the interactions and dialogue if I hadn’t dived into it. I feel lucky to have some support and some delegates who are starting to notice my pool. I hope I can contribute for a long time and make a difference in my community and anywhere else I can find myself.

One promotional piece of information is that my pool along with 25 other pools is participating in what is called FISO. Fair Initial Stake Offering is something that Minswap launched after seeing some problems with other ISO models. Doing so is community-centric and helps these pools grow and distribute their token fairly. So consider staking with COINZ :).

Thank you for this interview and I created a linktree for it, https://linktr.ee/adacoinz, there you will find my various channels that I have made available to the community.

Disclaimer: The views and views of the PES are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Cardano Foundation or IOHK.