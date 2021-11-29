Cardano SPO: ADA4Good [A4G] – The Cryptonomist

This week’s guest in the Cardano SPO section is a stake pool that remunerates its delegates with World Mobile Token (WMT) together with the ADA, and at the same time donates 50% of margin fees to Save The Children: ADA4Good [A4G].

This initiative is a point of reference for everything Cardano-related and every week or two we will invite one Stake Pool Operator (SPO) to answer some questions and give us an update directly from within the Cardano community.

Considering that many of our readers are new to the crypto space, we will have a mix of simple and technical questions.

Cardano SPO, interview with ADA4Good [A4G]

Hi welcome. Please introduce yourself, where do you reside and what is your background?

Thanks for inviting me Patryk! My name is Vahid and I am the stake pool operator A4G Pool.

I am from Iran, grew up in difficult times and left the country in 1988 when I was a teenager. That period made a deep impression on me with regards to children, poverty and war. This is one of the reasons why I support causes that help children in need.

I have been living in the Netherlands for more than 30 years now.

My background is in engineering, but I have only used it in my free time, building and managing my arbitrage and trading market making bots. Professionally, I have more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience.

Why Cardano? What prompted you to commit to this Proof of Stake blockchain?

It all started with the financial crisis of 2008. I was amazed at how governments and central banks were doing printing money out of thin air to save the banks themselves who had created the initial problem. After understanding the concepts of our government’s monetary policy, and how they were reducing the value of average people’s money to enrich the people at the top through inflation, it was inevitable to get close to Bitcoin.

As I began to understand the splendor of decentralization and how cryptocurrencies were solid money, without having to use intermediaries (for example banks), I have also begun to see the flaws of Bitcoin. At that point I looked at the TED Talk by Charles Hoskinson and then its legendary whiteboard session. The first video inspired me to see how Cardano could change the lives of billions of people in places like Africa, while its whiteboard session presented a brilliant solution to all the problems that Bitcoin and Ethereum were and are facing.

That was the moment I started investing in Cardano. As the project grew and I saw how great the team and community were, I continued to invest more money and time in Cardano. And finally in November 2020, I was so into Cardano that I decided to open a Cardano Stake Pool to help realize the vision in Africa.

In addition to the usual 4-5% in ADA, your delegators also receive WMT tokens. Can you tell us what World Mobile is?

World Mobile is the first mobile / internet network for connect all, everywhere, doing this in a decentralized way, using blockchain technology.

There are qalmost 4 billion people not connected on our planet. This is because traditional mobile networks don’t invest in hard-to-reach places. World Mobile, on the other hand, puts them first. By selling affordable network nodes that provide coverage via mesh networks, local business owners can connect with others, creating their own smart villages and sharing rewards.

Tokens WMTs are a way to pay for transactions, but also a way to distribute network ownership. As the network grows, so does the transactions and with them the value of the token.

My pool believes in vision of Cardano in Africa, where the unbanked will use Cardano’s decentralized financial systems and digital identity tools to gain access to banking services. However, to do this they still need to be connected to the Cardano network to use it. This is where World Mobile comes into play to bridge this gap. This is why we invest and support the project by creating awareness through the distribution of some of our WMT tokens to our delegators.

Last but not least, we believe we must also help educate children so that they have a better chance of grasping the opportunities these systems offer. This is the reason why we donate to Save the Children.

You are also the founder of the xSPO Alliance. What is it and how does it help the Cardano ecosystem?

When I started my journey as Cardano Stake Pool Operator (SPO), I was delighted to see that there were around 3000 SPOs securing the network; making Cardano probably the most decentralized network in circulationAnd. However, I also found that most of the SPOs were very small and that most of them had a hard time staying afloat. All the smaller SPOs and the newborn ones seemed to have a lot of common challenges. These challenges were not addressed in the general groups that were available.

So I came up with the idea of start an alliance for the smallest SPOs onlyi (with less than 1 million ADAs staking) so that we can help each other grow and have fun together.

Together with two other SPOs (Miguel from NEXUS Pool and Guy from ARARE Pool), we have created a Telegram group that has now moved into a Discord group with more than 220 members.

We try to promote each other and create awareness within the community so that more delegators choose smaller pools that ultimately Cardano’s diversity, creativity and decentralization will increase.

Thanks for your contribution, do you have any final words? Where can people find you?

You can find us on ours Discord server; we’re there to chat or anything about Cardano.

For more information about our pool, our mission and our WMT token sharing program, just go to ours website.

In essence, we are here to make an impact by improving the lives of children. We believe the best way to do this is to educate them first and that is why we donate to Save the Children on a monthly basis.

In order for these children to grow up as competent adults and take advantage of the opportunities offered by Cardano, they also need to be connected. That’s why we support both projects, Cardano and World Mobile. Therefore we argue that A4G is here to educate, connect and empower.

Thank you so much for welcoming me, Patryk! It was fun to answer.

Disclaimer: The views and views of the PES are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Cardano Foundation or IOHK.