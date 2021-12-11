Cardano SPO: ADASquirrel [SQRL] – The Cryptonomist

This week’s guest in the Cardano SPO section is one mission-driven stake pool operating in support of TotaLife.org: ADASquirrel [SQRL].

Last week’s guest was one stake pool which supports US veterans and their families.

This initiative is a point of reference for everything Cardano-related and every week or two we will invite one Stake Pool Operator (SPO) to answer some questions and give us an update directly from within the Cardano community.

Considering that many of our readers are new to the crypto space, we will have a mix of simple and technical questions.

Cardano SPO, interview with ADASquirrel [SQRL]

Hi, thanks for your time. Tell us something about your team, where are you based and what are your backgrounds?

Hi, it’s a pleasure to introduce us, our team is decentralized like the Cardano network.

It is made up of 3 members, 2 Stake Pool Operators and a Social Media Manager. We are in Genoa, Salerno and Vietnam. We have our most active Stake Pool Operator Antonio, who has been working in the IT field for over a decade and directly manages our server farm, Emanuele from Genoa who thanks to over 20 years of experience in the field gives a valuable contribution, and our “squirrel” Trang who is of Vietnamese descent and actively helps us in marketing, acquiring new delegators both in Europe and in Asia.

Out of all the different blockchain ecosystems out there, why did you choose Cardano, how does it stand out from the others?

From the technological point of view Cardano represents a real revolution, to date the foundations have been laid for what in our opinion will be, in the not too distant future, an extremely solid reality.

After release of Smart Contracts, development moves towards a series of optimizations that will lead the network to be increasingly competitive, the “guys” of IOHK do things really well, and their approach is extremely professional, nothing is left to chance. Since we are also active on TESTNET, we can testify the care and maniacality with which the developments are carried outi (we compile a new build a week almost). Scalability, security and speed make it They are carding a blockchain with incredible potential.

You are a member of the Cardano SPA (Single Pool Alliance), what is it about? And why is single pool staking important?

The SPA (Single Pool Alliance) is one sort of aggregation made between STAKE POOL, with the promise that the associated Pool, DO NOT add any other validator nodes but stay with a single node. For many it may seem like a limit, and it is if we limit ourselves to (possibly) only considering the “remunerative” aspect (many crypto-influencers, youtubers, etc., exploiting their popularity indirectly manage 2/3/4 stake pool) . The purpose of this alliance is to ensure security by decentralizing the CARDANO network as much as possible. In a “PoS” (Proof of Stake) blockchain we believe this is fundamental, since without a high level of decentralization, a high level of security cannot be achieved.

The hope is that investors understand how important is the work of many small pools, compared to large entities such as Exchange that manage TENS of nodes.

There are many small stake pools that are struggling to attract delegators. What are you doing about it? And what do you think can be done at the protocol level to help the PES?

The life of a small Pool is more difficult than it may seem, in fact there are many pools that, unable to bear the maintenance and management costs, are forced to close. By having access to a business IT infrastructure (by directly managing data-centers of a certain importance) the active expenses are already amortized. This allows us to distribute to our delegators more than half of the “commissions” allocated by protocol to the Pools, and we do it through a promotion that allows you to receive ADA extras (up to 85 per period) based on the amount delegated. To date, we have distributed nearly 150 ADAs. Another 10% of what should be due to the pool we allocate with a heart full of love to the ONLUS association TotaLife operating in Kenya / Africa, where only a few years ago healthcare was an abstract concept. Today, through the “mobile clinic”, many people are able to have access to a first level of medical assistance. Covid then interrupted a large part of their funding activities (based on events, exhibitions, etc.), which is why it is even more important to support them.

Various possibilities / solutions are currently being examined to help small pools, it is certainly not by acting on the K parameter (the one relating to the saturation of the Pools) that the problems are solved. Probably a mechanism to be “exploited” more could be the concept of “pledge” (the amount of ADA linked to the Pool by the holders). It is a very complex and delicate subject …

Any final thoughts? Where can people find you?

I must sincerely thank “CARDANO” because it gave us the opportunity to get involved, both from a technological and a social point of view. We have met wonderful people who believe in us, we have often spent hours explaining how the seed works or how to configure a ledger, it has happened (more than once) to spend time on the phone to explain how staking on chain works …This is ADASquirrel, this is the added human value we want to offer. Those who choose us are not limited to just “delegating”, but become part of a beautiful group of friends. Our channel Telegram is always very active and offers interessantissimi food for thought on the whole crypto world. I take this opportunity to thank you for the time and space given to us.

On behalf of all the ADASquirrel Team, we are also waiting for you on ours website, on Twitter, Discord And Facebook.

Disclaimer: The views and views of the PES are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Cardano Foundation or IOHK.