Cardano SPO: Cardano Abu [CABU]

This week’s guest in the Cardano SPO section is a stake pool that offers its delegates discounts for purchasing ADA at any Boinnex Crypto ATM: Cardano Abu [CABU].

Last week’s guest was a stake pool which supports projects that help improve social stability, with servers that operate in a CO2-neutral way.

This initiative is a point of reference for everything Cardano-related and every week or two we will invite one Stake Pool Operator (SPO) to answer some questions and give us an update directly from within the Cardano community.

Considering that many of our readers are new to the crypto space, we will have a mix of simple and technical questions.

Cardano SPO, interview with Cardano Abu [CABU]

Hello, welcome to this section. Tell us something about yourself, where do you live and what is your background?

Hey, it’s Bryan! I have been running the Cardano Abú Stakepool since August 2020. I am from Cork in the south of Ireland. It is known as the rebel county and is the second largest Irish city after Dublin. I spent approx 10 years working as a Project Manager in different industries. I love to travel and I think it’s really nice that the Cardano community is thus geographically dispersed. Hope to meet more SPOs around the world.

How did you discover Cardano and what prompted you to be part of this ecosystem?

I discovered Cardano by accident in 2017. I had a contract as an IT Project Manager and I was looking for a new role. A recruiting agent mentioned a remote role working with IOHK on the Cardano project. I joined IOHK and worked as a Project Manager for a few months on Shelley’s release. It was a great experience and it was actually Cardano who introduced me to Bitcoin and the wider crypto ecosystem. I went down the rabbit hole, as they say, and have been involved in the crypto world ever since. I’m a big Cardano supporter for a variety of reasons, but the main reason is the community and the IOHK team.

The Cardano Abu stake pool is sponsored by Boinnex, can you tell us more about this? What kind of services do you provide?

I founded Boinnex in early 2018 as a small Irish crypto startup. There were no Bitcoin / Crypto ATMs in Ireland at the time and I saw a void in the market. I set up a Bitcoin ATM to test and then it spread from there. We now have 18 ATMs across Ireland and also do some research, development and consultancy work in the crypto space. As far as I know, we were the first operator to add Cardano (ADA) to crypto ATMs. Here you can find some blog posts about this for anyone interested

We are currently working with an Irish college on a ‘PoC application integrated with Cardano which I’m pretty excited about. Hopefully, in early 2022 we should have something we can share.

Looking at the broader cryptocurrency market, what do you think is required to achieve significant mass adoption? How long do you think it will take?

There are some obstacles to mass adoption. Many people think they missed the train, but we are still very early in the life cycle of adoption. In my opinion the key point is education and making it easier for the average user to engage. There is a fairly steep learning curve with cryptocurrencies, and the average person may not have a lot of technical knowledge. This is where education and a better user experience are important. Managing private keys and being responsible for key security isn’t something everyone wants to do. A greater number of services capable of rendering easier for people to hold cryptocurrencies and being secure in safekeeping will definitely help boost adoption.

Different on-ramps like exchanges and Bitcoin ATMs are also important for adoption. Making the transition from fiat to crypto and vice versa easier and smoother is important. Integration is also key, and when we begin to see more integration between different chains and with the existing financial system, then that will help mass adoption.

I believe that over the next 10 years we will see more and more traditional finance shift to DeFi. In a decade, we will likely have reached a late majority in the adoption lifecycle.

Any final thoughts? Where can I contact you?

There is a famous quote in Gaelic football (an Irish sport) that sometimes reminds me of the crypto space: “Take your points and the goals will come” 😊

People can contact me by email, Twitter and Facebook. I am always happy to meet new people involved in the crypto space.

We have one monthly newsletter if anyone wants to sign up. Visit our website.

Disclaimer: The views and views of the PES are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Cardano Foundation or IOHK.