Cardano SPO: Carden Pool [CRPL]

Hi, it’s a pleasure to have you here. Tell us something about your team, where are you based and what are your backgrounds?

Hello to you and all readers. We are Antonello and Andrea, two engineers born in the capital who have lived respectively in Milan and Bologna for many years now. Before that, we are two longtime friends (some would say Geeks) who continue to share different passions and intentions, including how we perceive the world.

Over the years we have accumulated a lot of experience in IT, computer networks (we are Cisco Certified) and IT security. This knowledge, combined with a healthy curiosity towards the world of crypto, allowed us to understand what the Cardano eco-system really represents and to make us passionate to the point of wanting to become an active part of it, giving life to Carden Pool.

What fascinates you about Cardano and why did you decide to manage a stake pool?

There are many aspects of Cardano that fascinate and thrill us.

We believe that the Cardano platform is the answer to the challenges that all cryptocurrencies face in the near future. The problems of environmental impact, scalability, economic sustainability, safety and interoperability have been studied and solved through the academic approach. This way of operating, never applied before on this scale, has generated a solid foundation on which we are building the future of Cardano together with the whole community.

Speaking of the future, we are only at the beginning! Cardano has been supporting smart contracts for less than ten days and this takes us directly into the world of the possibilities offered by DeFi (decentralized finance). The whole Cardano community is working with commitment and passion to release incredible dApps (decentralized apps) but the best is yet to come!

Cardano is an engine for change worldwide but it is in Africa that it has chosen to debut as a “financial and social system”. Financial identity, access to credit and education management are just some of the “levers of change” on which Cardano is operating in the old continent.

As if that weren’t enough to justify our passion, the Cardano community is characterized by noble intentions. Many stake pools, and as many investors, make the ecosystem “mission driven” thanks to charity on various fronts. This makes tangible the work of a tireless community of wonderful people who work together for a better world. We truly believe it.

For readers unfamiliar with staking, can you explain what it is and what is the difference between staking on an exchange like Binance and delegating with SPOs like you?

To explain the difference, some basic notion of how a stake pool works is needed.

Cardano is a Proof of Stake blockchain. This means that each node (stake pool) is elected to produce a block of the blockchain according to its “authority”. This mostly depends on the amount of ADA “staking” in the pool by the individual delegators.

Therefore, each delegator “presents” his wallet to a specific stake pool, of his preference, to contribute to the possibility that this is elected for the production of a new block.

All the new blocks produced by a pool in an epoch (5 days), are remunerated by the protocol and the revenues distributed among all the participants in the stake pool and the operators. On average, the ROA (Return Of ADA) for a delegator is between 4% and 5% per annum.

Delegating to a pool is safe since the funds never leave the wallet of the delegators and they are also not bound!

There are nearly 3,000 pools at the moment and many of these are physically located in different locations to ensure decentralization, security and geographic expansion of the network.

On the other hand, there are CEXs (Centralized Exchanges) like Binance and others. They also offer the possibility of staking but with some differences to think about:

Users’ ADAs are stored in the CEX stake pools (without the user being aware of them) and rewards are not distributed;

To get rewards from staking their funds, CEXs require that they be tied up for the entire staking time;

By staking on a CEX, you will not know your “spending keys” so you will not really be in possession of your funds;

The CEXs hold a large part of the total ADAs in staking (Binance alone has over 12% of the total and about 100 pools) thus centralizing the production of blocks and the network itself.

Have we provided you with good ideas for deciding to staking independently?

You describe yourself as “bare metal”, what does that mean? Also describe your mission to reforest the city of Milan.

“Bare metal” means that Carden Pool does not use VPS (Virtual Private Server) but rather dedicated physical servers, specifically designed to have low energy consumption and able to work continuously, without interruptions over time.

This is a highly stable, safe and reliable choice, with an eye to the environmental impact and decentralization of the network.

Being made up of physical machines, bare metal stake pools are located in different points of the planet, and not concentrated in a small number of data centers, thus contributing to network robustness, resilience and security.

Our entire infrastructure (currently 3 stand-alone servers), powered by renewable energy, stands out for its low energy consumption of around 45 W / h! About the same as a fluorescent light bulb!

We all know the environmental challenges of this era and if the sustainability of our pool does not generate additional CO2 in the environment, with our donations to ForestaMI we can even intervene on the reduction of existing CO2.

Trees represent the most effective, economical and engaging way to solve the problem of heat islands and at the same time lower the concentration of greenhouse gases. With the donation of 10% of the stake pool operator rewards, we help ForestaMI to reach the ambitious goal of planting 3 million trees by 2030, both in the city of Milan and in its region.

Many thanks for your contribution. Any final thoughts? Where can people find you?

Thanks for the opportunity. We want to invite all ADA investors to start staking and to choose their pool not only based on the ROA percentage but taking into consideration the factors that contribute to improving the Cardano network, both in terms of decentralization and in terms of environmental impact. and social.

In this interview, we have touched on many important points that we believe should be considered when choosing a stake pool. Independent staking is not just about ROA but can actually have a positive impact on the world!

Anyone interested in getting in touch with our reality can visit ours website and follow us through ours Twitter account. Supporting us is simple, just stake with Carden Pool! You can also find us on AdaPools.org using the ticker CRPL. We just have to wish everyone good staking!

Disclaimer: The views and views of the PES are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Cardano Foundation or IOHK.