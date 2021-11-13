Cardano SPO: CloudStruct Staking [CSCS]

This week’s guest in the Cardano SPO section it is a stake pool dedicated to helping protect privacy and online rights by donating to the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF): CloudStruct Cardano Staking [CSCS].

Last week’s guest was one stake pool dedicated to providing the Cardano community with the opportunity to achieve financial “FREEDOM”.

This initiative is a point of reference for everything Cardano-related and every week or two we will invite one Stake Pool Operator (SPO) to answer some questions and give us an update directly from within the Cardano community.

Considering that many of our readers are new to the crypto space, we will have a mix of simple and technical questions.

Cardano SPO, interview with CloudStruct Staking [CSCS]

Hi, we are delighted to have you here. Tell us something about your team, where are you based and what are your backgrounds?

Patryk, thanks for inviting us.

CloudStruct is a small DevOps as a Service company. We are based in the United States, but, in true cloud style, all of us we work remotely. I am in Rhode Island, Jason in New Jersey and Andrew in Missouri. Andrew and I have known each other for over 15 years due to our previous open source work together. Jason found Andrew through another open source project and recruited him into CloudStruct, and Andrew recruited me.

We have since started providing managed cloud infrastructures. My background is in big data and distributed systems, while Andrew and Jason specialize in global operations and infrastructure automation. Together, we built Cardano CloudStruct Staking as a passion project, combining our experience and best practices.

How did you discover Cardano and what fascinated you about this blockchain?

At our core, our team is made up of people dealing with infrastructure. We like infrastructure and we like cryptocurrencies. We each have various investments, but we were looking for a Proof of Stake (or similar) chain where we could use our experience to provide infrastructure for a blockchain and leverage our skills to engage with the community. We did our research and we found out not only all documents and works of IOHK, but also theto growing Cardano community.

Are open source developers. We believe in open and fair systems. Cardano fits this concept perfectly. The research-driven approach is the opposite of the “move fast and break things” mentality (“Move fast and break things”) of Silicon Valley, and we believe in this approach to building a global financial system for the next generation who will have the ability to adapt to the financial needs of an ever-changing world.

Low transaction fees, a large but limited amount of total money, and non-custodial staking were the current set of features that drew us into the ecosystem. But it is the future that excites us, with the upcoming ones DEX and the protocol Hydra which will give us more scalability requirements and the tools to meet them. I am thrilled. Wen Hydra? 🙂

Support the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) with your operator fee. Tell us more about this.

There Electronic Frontier Foundation, or EFF, is one nonprofit that focuses on protecting civil liberties in our growing digital world. Many of the same struggles against surveillance, over-government power, and the invasion of individual privacy are also being fought in the digital world. The EFF stands for the individual and works to protect our rights.

All three of us are individually members of EFF, and we wanted to do something to help protect the freedoms that have allowed us to be successful. The EFF fought lawsuits against large corporations and governments in the act of protect us from those who would use their power to abuse the individual. An example that comes to mind is the Medinex case v. Awe2bad4mdnx et al, where the EFF defended the rights of anonymous critics to express their views without fear of the legal system being used to forcibly disclose their identities.

We are still a growing pool, so we haven’t minted any blocks, but we will donate 10% of the fees from our pool to the EFF, and we will report the receipts. Currently, our pool is managed entirely out of one’s own pocket.

There are people who criticize Cardano for not focusing much on privacy. What are your thoughts? Isn’t something like a digital identity a privacy hazard?

I agree that Cardano does not have privacy as its main goal. Transactions are easy to track between sender and recipient, and the use of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTxO) model can cause a privacy-conscious individual to expose the contents of their wallet, or at least the UTxOs containing used in the transaction, to the recipient. This surprised some, but it is a natural part of the UTxO model and exists in other UTxO blockchains, such as Bitcoin. Which leaves plenty of room for privacy-related tools that can emerge in the ecosystem.

Digital identity is one such area where we can use the power of the blockchain’s cryptographic roots to help make a society more secure. reducing friction. Government identification can be cryptographically secure issued or renewed. Renew your identity card with one click. Do you need a new photo? No problem, just take a selfie with the DID app, which signs the transaction and updates your photo. This process requires a third party to act as a validator, potentially centralizing information, which is susceptible to abuse.

Unlike a centralized DID system, Atala PRISM is Cardano’s decentralized answer, which removes the need for trust validators by anchoring the identity on the blockchain, essentially turning the blockchain itself into the validation part. The exchange of information is transactional and validated, and only relevant information is shared between the parties.

Thank you for your time. Any final remarks? Where can people contact you?

One last thing I wanted to mention here is our promise to always remain one single stake pool operator. As part of this promise, we have joined the Cardano Single Pool Alliance as well as to the xSPO Alliance (eXtra Small Pool Operators), where we work with other small stake pools for mutual promotions, technical support, and other types of cooperation to create a healthy and decentralized ecosystem of independent stake pool operators.

You can contact CSCS through one of the various channels. We are available on Twitter and Telegram with the name @CSCS_pool and we have a Discord server where you can find me as Chris [CSCS]. If you prefer older and asynchronous communication, you can always send us an email, which reaches the whole team.

Thanks for hosting us. I would like to extend a thank you from all of us at CloudStruct Cardano Staking. It was a pleasure.

Disclaimer: The views and views of the PES are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Cardano Foundation or IOHK.