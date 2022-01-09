Cardano SPO: CO2-Pool [CO2P] – The Cryptonomist

This week’s guest in the column Cardano SPO is a mission-driven stake pool that donates part of the pool’s prizes to climate initiatives: CO2-Pool [CO2P].

Last week’s guest was one stake pool handled by two environmental activists who want to change the world for the better.

This initiative is a point of reference for everything Cardano-related and every week or two we will invite one Stake Pool Operator (SPO) to answer some questions and give us an update directly from within the Cardano community.

Considering that many of our readers are new to the crypto space, we will have a mix of simple and technical questions.

Cardano SPO, interview with CO2-Pool [CO2P]

Hi, it’s a pleasure to have you here. Tell us something about yourself, where do you live and what is your background?

Hi, my name is Stefan. I am 52 years old and I am a environmental engineer. I live in Germany and manage CO2POOL together with my son Elias. He is 18 and a FridaysForFuture activist.

We started CO2POOL in summer 2020, at the start of the Shelley Mainnet. Being both concerned about climate change, our goal is to connect the Cardano blockchain with climate activists. We donate part of our pool rewards to projects related to climate initiatives such as GreenForestFund, TreesForLife or Veritree, and beyond donations, we put a lot of effort into our projects to making Cardano a climate-neutral blockchain.

What is the path that led you to Cardano and to become a Stake Pool Operator (SPO)?

I have been interested in blockchain since 2018. And since I am interested in technology in general, I tried a run a Bitcoin node on a Raspberry Pi. Not to make money, but just to learn and be part of a much larger network.

But it wasn’t easy, and I learned about the necessary computing power and high energy consumption of Bitcoin in general. I learned about other blockchain technologies and about alternatives to the Proof of Work concept, and I found Cardano in early 2019.

Cardano convinced me with its clear roadmap and scientific background. It was really clear to me that Cardano will develop well over the next few years, so I bought some ADAs and read articles about Cardano regularly. In summer 2020, I asked my son if he would be interested in manage a Stakepool with me on the new Shelley Mainnet.

Due to my job I am short on time and I knew it would not be possible to do it alone. My son accepted, and he had the idea of ​​donating part of our block awards to climate initiatives, so we founded CO2POOL. My son is also interested in computer science, so he has learned a lot about Linux servers, blockchain and how to manage a Stakepool. Now he uses this knowledge also in school.

What does it mean to be a stake pool with a mission (mission-driven)? Can you describe why you have chosen your particular mission?

Since we started at the end of July 2020, we have been one of the first mission-driven pools. There were only a handful of them, dedicated to particular purposes. I think CO2POOL was the first pool with the mission to combat climate change and to donate to such initiatives.

After a few weeks on the Shelley Mainnet, it was very clear it was going to be hard to survive as a little Stakepool. The total number of stakepools was growing, and there were already some multi-pools of Youtubers and influencers, which attracted a lot of ADAs. So we decided to join alliances such as the Cardano Single Pool Alliance, which we have joined since the beginning, and created our alliances and posted a list of Charity pools on Adafolio, where we list all the pools that donate part of their rewards. We found it is necessary and important to increase the visibility of small pools like ours.

In the spring of 2021, we founded the group Climate-Neutral Cardano with 19 members. One of our biggest successes was getting involved with the Cardano Foundation and Veritree to build a Cardano forest of 1 million trees. We have been working together with CF and Veritree for a couple of weeks on this project, and we are very proud of the donations for 541,000 trees that have already been done. CO2POOL contributed 3,100 trees for Veritree, which add to our little one Cardano Grove in Scotland which we have already started in March 2021.

You recently submitted a proposal for Project Catalyst: “A world map of green Cardano” . Can you tell us more about it?

Thanks for the question. CO2POOL has made the initial calculation for the Veritree project, or how many trees are needed to offset the CO2 emissions of the Stakepools on the Cardano blockchain. It’s great to offset the CO2 emissions associated with stakepools, but it is much better to reduce these emissions.

So the goal of our Catalyst proposal is to invite pool operators to use renewable energy for their stakepools. We would like to support this by making “green” stakepools visible to environmental delegates. We want to create a world map where delegates can easily see which stakepools run on green energy, this could help them decide where to stake and support a climate-neutral Cardano blockchain.

We know that it is not always possible to choose the energy supplier (in Germany it is easy, in other countries it may not be), so we will also make visible the pools that offset their emissions by planting trees and other initiatives, and we would like to list the compensation projects of the stakepools as well as the wider Cardano community.

We really hope to be able to create a green world map of Cardano and we hope to see it becoming greener with each era, until our goal of a climate-neutral Cardano blockchain is finally achieved. Here is our complete proposal.

Incredible. Any final remarks? Where can I contact you?

We are very proud to be part of the Cardano community and to support the network with our stakepool, our ideas and initiatives. But we are still a small pool with only about 120 delegates. Our biggest delegator is a Cardano Foundation whale, but he will be leaving us in January. It is very important for us to get new delegators and increase the stake of our pool.

Each new delegator is welcome, we always plant at least 5 trees for each new delegator and we send them Veritree tokens and ours CO2Token.

You can follow the news of our pool on Twitter or take a look at the blog-chain of our website. Also, you can reach me away Telegram or e-mail.

Disclaimer: The views and views of the PES are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Cardano Foundation or IOHK.