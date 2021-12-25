Cardano SPO: FasoPool [FASO] – The Cryptonomist

This week’s guest in the Cardano SPO section it is a stake pool “Bare-metal” and non-profit that intends to donate 20% of its commissions to the Barka Foundation: FasoPool [FASO].

This initiative is a point of reference for everything Cardano-related and every week or two we will invite one Stake Pool Operator (SPO) to answer some questions and give us an update directly from within the Cardano community.

Considering that many of our readers are new to the crypto space, we will have a mix of simple and technical questions.

Cardano SPO, interview with FasoPool [FASO]

Hi, thanks for your time. Introduce yourself, where do you live and what is your background?

Hi, my name is Kade Koanda and I was born and raised in Burkina Faso. I moved to the United States after high school.

I have lived in Lincoln, Nebraska (USA) for the past two years. Mine background is in IT / programming, but now I work as an engineer DevOps. When I’m not working, you can find me spending time with my family doing stupid things with my daughter.

How did you discover Cardano and why did you decide to start a stake pool?

I discovered Cardano in February while I was staying learning to write smart contracts on Ethereum. I don’t remember how, but it was something related to the famous “Whiteboard” video by Charles. Since that time, I’ve started reading anything related to Cardano.

I believe in the mission it aims at change the world by focusing on developing countries. I wanted to learn more about the ecosystem, that’s why I decided to start Faso Pool and also applied to the Plutus Pioneer Program, which is a program to recruit and train developers in Plutus for the Cardano ecosystem. When you join this program, you become part of a group with early access to a range of courses that teach the basics of how to program in both Haskell and Plutus.

You are part of the Cardano Bare Metal Alliance (CBMA), what does it mean? What are the benefits?

Faso Pool is a member of the CBMA, which means the my pool is running on a physical server, not on virtual servers running in multiple parts of the shared hardware.

Before I launched my pool, I knew it would be difficult to sustain with a rather low pledge and participation fee but I wanted Faso Pool to last a long time.

Running my pool as bare metal allowed me to pay less for my cloud expenses. This was one of the reasons for using a bare metal server for my pool. The other reason is that of support decentralization across more pools using bare metal rather than cloud servers.

Today, Faso pool is hybrid: 1 cloud and 2 bare metal. What I do know is that Faso Pool wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t running as a bare metal server because I haven’t minted a block for the first 4 months.

Is there anything else you would like to add? Where can people contact you?

I chose the Barka Foundation as a charitable organization because I wanted to find a way to give back to people in Burkina Faso. They did a good job supporting the local population, students (boys and girls), building schools, latrines and wells.

I have decided to donate 20% of my commissions to the Barka Foundation every time the pool mines a block, but I will increase it to 30% if the pool starts minting regularly. If you like what Faso Pool is doing, you can support us by delegating a [FASO].

For more information visit mine website.

Thank you!

Disclaimer: The views and views of the PES are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Cardano Foundation or IOHK.