Cardano SPO: Fytoboros Pool [FYTO]

Cardano SPO, interview with Fytoboros Pool [FYTO]

Hi, it’s a pleasure to have you here. Introduce yourself, where do you live and what is your background?

My name is Jia, I live in San Diego and Los Angeles currently. I was born and raised in Guangzhou, China, and emigrated to the United States when I was 10 with my little sister to join our parents in Los Angeles. I became a US citizen when I turned 18 and I am graduated in aerospace engineering. I have built a rocket when i was in college with some friends and this got me in SpaceX for build even bigger rockets. I’m the kind of person who likes to continually grow and learn things that interest me, and often outside of my competencies, because that’s where I can grow and learn the most. I am an optimist by nature, and I think this is a very important principle for maximize the odds of success in whatever I do.

Since you are a SpaceX engineer, what are your thoughts on the involvement of your CEO, Elon Musk, in the crypto space?

Cannot comment much on the Elon’s involvement in the crypto space. He likes to have fun online, and he’s not afraid to share his opinions. Elon learns by asking thought-provoking questions, and also by asking “stupid questions” (obvious questions that many people have but are afraid to ask because it is against consensus). This is one of the ways he builds his mental model, so he can perform quickly when needed. This sums up his involvement pretty well.

Why did you choose Cardano? What fascinated you about this blockchain?

I have chosen to build on Cardano because of the ecosystem and the principles that Charles Hoskinson established. I entered the blockchain space in search of solutions to the many global and social problems that I have been thinking about for years. One of the things I think about a lot is how we can solve economic inequality globally, but Cardano has extended my thinking to the fact that blockchain can also help us solve some of the more difficult problems like governance, voting, human rights, environmental protection and so on.

Your mission is to build an immersive food experience that is more sustainable and fun. Tell us more about your project and your strategy.

I founded Fytoboros in July 2021 to start working on projects that I am passionate about. When I became aware of the large amount of resources needed to produce a hamburger, I felt a worrying feeling. These thoughts have been with me for a long time, yet I love to eat meat and I still struggle to change. When I tasted the Beyond Meat burger, I thought it was very tasty and that I could eat that instead of a real meat burger.

It was then that I realized that the only way to solve this problem is to create vegetable alternatives to meat that taste the same or better than real ones. To make something grow, there needs to be global adoption, and people won’t change for the kindness of their hearts. My goal is to try and find new ways to remove friction in the choice of plant-based options making it tastier, more sustainable, cheaper and fun.

What is the goal of Fytoboros?

My plan for Fytoboros is for combine blockchain technology with plant-based meat to build an engaging food experience. The vision is that of create NFT in the metaverse after killing a fictional creature, then converting these NFTs into real physical plant meat products. The way we differentiate ourselves from other plant-based products is with a plant-based bone.

We intend to create NFT creatures that have well-defined bone structures, and when you kill them in the game, the piece of meat you receive will symbolize the character. You can then use it to buy our vegetable meat products which also have that one bone with tasty vegetable meat around it. In the future, we can do many partnerships to get our characters distributed in different games, to promote adoption.

We will have our regular line of plant-based burgers, chicken nuggets, etc. to satisfy traditional cravings. There is still a lot of work to be done to make this vision a reality. I was planning to work on it in a few years, after saving enough money, but thanks to the support of the community that delegates their ADAs to the FYTO pool, I am able to start allocating all that extra income to this project. Therefore, the more ADAs are delegated to our pool, the faster we can make this a reality. I think this is the future I want to see, and FYTO is about to add a new level to how humans experience food.

Many thanks for your contribution, any final words? Where can people follow you?

Thank you for giving me a space to share what we are working on in FYTO. We have ours Discord channel which is open to the public for anyone who wants to chat with me personally. I am always active there. You can also follow me on Twitter for updates. To directly support our project, the only way to do it right now is to delegate ADA to the FYTO pool. Once you’ve done that, join our Discord channel to be updated on everything the pool is doing! We want to do all this together with the community and everyone is invited to participate!

Disclaimer: The views and views of the SPOs are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Cardano Foundation, IOHK or SpaceX in this particular case.