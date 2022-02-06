Cardano SPO: GranADA_Staking_Pool [GRANA] – The Cryptonomist

This week’s guest in the Cardano SPO section is a stake pool dedicated to the sustainable decentralization of the Cardano ecosystem: GranADA_Staking_Pool [GRANA].

This initiative is a point of reference for everything Cardano-related and every week or two we will invite one Stake Pool Operator (SPO) to answer some questions and give us an update directly from within the Cardano community.

Considering that many of our readers are new to the crypto space, we will have a mix of simple and technical questions.

Cardano SPO, interview with GranADA_Staking_Pool [GRANA]

Hi, I’m happy to have you here. Tell us something about your team, where are you based and what are your backgrounds?

We are 3 vegans from Venezuela who really like the Cardano ecosystem and who want have a positive impact on the world. I actually do most of the work, but my wife and brother sometimes help me with social media and marketing. I am a software engineer and we are based in Zurich, Switzerland.

What’s your story with Cardano? How did you get started in this space and why did you launch a stake pool?

After realizing how much they were technologically obsolete, centralized, expensive and polluting Bitcoin and Ethereum, I decided to do research on other blockchains to vary my portfolio. It was then that I discovered Cardano for the first time. I liked it the scientific approach, the community with a mission and the energy efficiency of this project. I started first as an investor and since I am a software engineer, I decided that the next logical step would be to open a staking pool to help decentralize the network.

I realized that most pools use highly centralized data centers such as AWS, DigitalOcean, and Google Cloud. Therefore, I decided to launch a staking pool with a hybrid solution (private servers with a backup node on a small data center) and run it on renewable energy, of course!

GranADA is an active member of the Climate Neutral Cardano Group. Tell us more about this group, its functioning and its goal.

CNCG is an incredible group full of selfless, generous and aware SPOs. We are scientists, businessmen, engineers and artists from different nations and backgrounds with a common passion: protect our environment and our planet’s biodiversity from climate change.

Our goal is to reduce and offset the carbon footprint of the Cardano ecosystem until it reaches neutrality. We research and estimate Cardano’s carbon footprint with external calculations and verifications, we create community awareness on social media platforms and donate more than 25% of our stake pool rewards to projects that offset carbon emissions by planting trees or protecting our oceans. We also create proposals on Catalyst and make strategic partnerships with several large projects to get us closer to our goal. We have achieved a lot in the last 4 months, but we still have a lot to do!

So, besides choosing an eco-friendly blockchain like Cardano, what else can we do to reduce our carbon footprint and mitigate the risks of the environmental crisis?

Adopt a plant-based diet! It is the simplest yet most powerful thing we can change to reduce our carbon footprint. Not only because we will stop funding one of the most polluting and wasteful industries, but also because when we change a habit like our diet, we start to worry more about what’s going on in the world.

We should also know that we have decision-making power with our money and that we can vote with our wallets, just like on Catalyst! Politicians and corporations should also contribute, but we, as consumers, should consciously buy products that are sustainable, because it is our money that keeps governments and these companies alive.

Thank you kindly for your time. Any final thoughts? Where can you find yourself?

Scientists have already warned us several times. We only have 8 years before we reach the point of no return when it comes to climate change. We must take this crisis seriously and act if we are to save our planet’s precious biodiversity and our own lives. Climate change will not be a quick end for us. We will see food shortages due to heavy rains, droughts, snow storms in the middle of the year, etc. Species will become extinct, we will have to wage war over resources such as water and crops.

It is not a question of what will happen, but rather of when. Switching to a plant-based diet is imperative, spending less than 10 hours on the plane each year, actively asking our politicians to fight for our climate, and moving away from fossil fuels will buy us enough time to steer our economies. I am convinced that we can do it! But we must stop thinking that we will not see this disaster and do our part now! 🙂

To contact us, here is ours website And Twitter.

Disclaimer: The views and views of the PES are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Cardano Foundation or IOHK.