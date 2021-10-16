Cardano SPO: Hashoshi [H4SH] – The Cryptonomist

This week’s guest in the Cardano SPO section is a stake pool managed by creator of the series YouTube Crypto Over Coffee: Hashoshi [H4SH].

This initiative is a point of reference for everything Cardano-related and every week or two we will invite one Stake Pool Operator (SPO) to answer some questions and give us an update directly from within the Cardano community.

Considering that many of our readers are new to the crypto space, we will have a mix of simple and technical questions.

Cardano SPO, interview with Hashoshi [H4SH]

Hi Hashoshi, it’s a pleasure to have you here. For the few who don’t know who you are, can you introduce yourself? Where do you live and what is your background?

Thank you for inviting me to the address book. I’m Hashoshi and I create educational content related to blockchain, cryptocurrency and innovative technologies on YouTube. Clearly, Cardano is often the protagonist of my videos! I live in the United States, and have been studying blockchain and cryptocurrencies since I came across the Bitcoin whitepaper 11 years ago.

I have a background in the technology sector with programming and hardware experience, but I am also an avid reader and student in the areas of economics, game theory, sociology, psychology and more. This space gives me the perfect opportunity to merge all the study areas that I love.

You’ve been creating content related to cryptocurrencies for a long time, can you tell us the story of how you ended up in this nascent space?

It all started when I came across the whitepaper on Bitcoin more than ten years ago on “StumbleUpon”, which was a service that allowed you to find curated content on the web. Reading that document made me realize that I didn’t have to compromise on what I wanted to do to live or choose a single area of ​​study, I could merge all my interests into one by studying and working with blockchain technology and derivatives.

When Ethereum appeared in 2015 and subsequently introduced the idea of ​​smart contracts written in Solidity, I started studying the language and started experimenting with it. This way I fell even further down the rabbit hole. I was able to turn this experience into a full-time dApp consulting and development job, and from there I decided I wanted to help expand my knowledge by creating blockchain-based videos to share with family, friends and clients. Despite my introverted nature, I have filmed some videos and put them online. Surprisingly, people seemed to like these videos, so I decided to get serious about YouTube. I am grateful to every person who watched these videos, because what started as a nervous attempt to get out of my shell has become an amazing way for me to be creative and share my knowledge. Looking back, I recognize that in 2010 I did not know the seriousness of what I had discovered through Bitcoin, and I am amazed at what I learn every day in my quest to understand the many projects in the cryptocurrency space today.

How did Cardano catch your attention and why did you decide to start operating a stake pool?

When I learned about Cardano during its hype ICO, I felt that the vision of the project was unique, as was its nomenclature, which is well thought out and intriguing. As time went on, I kept up to date with the documents and research that came out of Cardano and subsequently made a deep dive video explaining Cardano in full on my YouTube channel. Of course, the formally verified approach to building a protocol appealed to me, but more than anything else, what gave me confidence was the fusion of the UTXO model with smart contracts and how the Proof-of-Stake mechanism is was built, and that made me realize that there was something special under development. When Shelley’s hard fork was finally accomplished, I knew I wanted to create a stake pool to participate in the responsibilities of creating network blocks, but it took me a while to get organized and do it! Ultimately, it was important for me to continue to be more involved in the current major blockchains, and Cardano is one of them. It is an honor to validate blocks on the Cardano mainnet!

What do you think of SPOs opening multiple pools? This is often done by influencers who have a significant amount of followers. We will never see [H4SH1]?

This is one of those highly divisive topics that I can see both sides of. On the one hand, it is undeniable that a person or a group, by creating multiple pools that they control and promote, introduces centralizing dynamics thus removing the delegation from other small pools that deserve it but do not have the scope to obtain it.

On the other hand, the network itself is designed to be resistant to these centralizing forces, and delegators have the freedom to delegate to whichever pool they prefer in case this centralization is a concern to them. For my part, I will not create a second pool and will focus on the existing one. That said, I do not endorse the vilification and personal attacks directed at those who choose to do so.

The Cardano network will continue to move forward with or without owners of multiple pools, and those wishing to dissuade delegators from delegating to multi-pools should do so in a respectful and fact-based manner.

Thank you for your time. Any closing remarks? Where can people find you?

Thanks again for having me in the column, it’s an honor! What I wholeheartedly believe is that in the future, several tier 1 blockchain networks will interact with each other creating a true “internet of blockchains”. Therefore, maximalism of protocols makes no sense and only distracts from what is being built and the shared goals we have in space as a collective.

Users of Cardano, Ethereum, Solana, etc. they have much more to gain from collaboration than from tribal struggles. I reflect on it daily. If this kind of philosophical considerations interest you, or you simply like to know more about cryptocurrencies and Cardano, you can find me on YouTube by searching for “Hashoshi” or follow me on Twitter.

Disclaimer: The views and views of the PES are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Cardano Foundation or IOHK.