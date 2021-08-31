Cardano SPO: Lido Nation [LIDO]

This week’s guest in the Cardano SPO section is a Single Pool Operator that aims education and communication for the entire public space of the blockchain: Lido Nation [LIDO].

Last week’s guest was one stake pool dedicated to improving science and biomedicine run by a scientist and pharmacist.

This initiative is a point of reference for everything Cardano-related and every week or two we will invite one Stake Pool Operator (SPO) to answer some questions and give us an update directly from within the Cardano community.

Considering that many of our readers are new to the crypto space, we will have a mix of simple and technical questions.

Hi, thanks for your time. Tell us something about yourself, where are you based and what are your backgrounds?

LIDO Nation is run by Stephanie King and Darlington Wleh. We are two blockchain enthusiasts based in Minnesota, USA.

Darlington, born in Liberia, is a software engineer and Devops by day and a consistently dancer, humanitarian, idealist and entrepreneur.

Stephanie, a Midwestern native, is a teacher and technologist with a passion for helping nonprofits navigate and make the most of technology.

How did you discover Cardano and what fascinates you?

Like many, I followed Bitcoin first, then Eth, then started looking for gems during the ICO craze, with the primary goal of achieving “life changing wealth”. Finding Cardano was a huge turning point in my journey.

While not everyone will understand how the technology works, anyone who spends time in the Cardano community can see that they are doing something very different. Cardano does everything from the center outwards, and at the center are the individuals: you and me. It is a platform that seeks to improve a person’s dignity and quality of life, 2 billion times.

Loading... Advertisements

Since we also have readers who are not familiar with staking, could you give an explanation of what it is, and what is the role of your stake pool?

Staking is something everyone who owns ADA coins should do! When staking your own ADAs, it becomes more difficult for any small group to gain an unfair advantage. Only staked coins can participate in automated security processes that involve adding data and processing transactions over the network. So if someone owned 51% of the staked coins, then they could potentially have a starting point for breaking the system. When we all stake our coins – millions, around the world – we create unshakable decentralization, because the total supply of ADA is fixed.

When staking your coins, choose a stake pool that will validate the new blocks and protect Cardano on your behalf. LIDO stake pool is one of over 2900 servers worldwide that holds a copy of the entire blockchain, helping to ensure that things stored on Cardano cannot be faked or modified. At intervals, the LIDO pool is chosen to validate and add new data (new blocks) to the Cardano blockchain. When a pool validates and creates blocks, it earns rewards (plus ADA) for the pool and for everyone who staking with the pool. With LIDO, a percentage of our rewards go towards supporting Cardano-related news and education, as well as charitable donations. Many pools have good causes, which is something you may want to look for when choosing a staking pool!

Another thing that has made great strides in the Cardano ecosystem is Project Catalyst. According to some, it is the largest DAO in the world. What is its purpose?

Project Catalyst is a great experiment, exploring a way to use Cardano Treasury funds. Treasury is how Cardano pays for its development and maintenance. The way the Treasury is structured is revolutionary. It is like a country without income taxes, where the budget is paid for by economic activities, such as imports and exports, taxes on goods and services, etc. Project Catalyst is therefore like a fully democratic polling booth, where citizens vote on how Treasury funds are used. Ideas for improving the Cardano network are presented by community members who have excellent proposals that require funding. Anyone with ADA can vote in favor of the winners. To date, $ 3M (USD) has been awarded to community innovators through Project Catalyst.

I appreciate your contribution. Is there anything else you would like to mention? Where can people find you?

LIDO Nation is a purpose-oriented stake pool of Cardano, providing news, articles and “how-to” resources for people who want to know Cardano. Let’s avoid the hype and chatter about cryptocurrencies; we are a reliable resource that anyone can understand, even without a background in technology or finance. Our website has new content every week. We have just launched a directory of all Project Catalyst proposals through an accessible user interface. We are currently working on translating the site into Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese and Swahili. We are also on Facebook And Twitter.

Disclaimer: The views and views of the PES are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Cardano Foundation or IOHK.