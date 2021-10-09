Cardano SPO: Lighthouse Stake Pool [LHS]

This week’s guest in the Cardano SPO section is a mission-driven stake pool that donates 50% of its flat fee to support projects in the poorest countries in the world: Lighthouse Stake Pool [LHS].

Last week’s guest was a stake pool which contributes to the fight against illegal fishing and ocean pollution.

This initiative is a point of reference for everything Cardano-related and every week or two we will invite one Stake Pool Operator (SPO) to answer some questions and give us an update directly from within the Cardano community.

Considering that many of our readers are new to the crypto space, we will have a mix of simple and technical questions.

Cardano SPO, interview with Lighthouse Stake Pool [LHS]

Hi, thanks for being here. Tell us about yourself, where are you based and what are your backgrounds?

Hello Patryk and hello to all readers. We are a team of two people, Nick and Max, and we both live in Italy. I (Nick) was born and raised in Denmark and have a scientific background, having completed a masters degree in Geology. I mainly deal with the social media and charity part. Max is Italian and is a software engineer with 15 years of experience and mainly manages the technical part.

We have both lived, worked and studied in different European countries (including: Denmark, Holland, France, Portugal and Italy), so we have a natural curiosity towards other countries and cultures.

How did you discover cryptocurrencies and the blockchain? And why does Cardano stand out?

There was a lot of talk in the media about Bitcoin and this was what first caught Max’s attention. He wanted to understand and invest in blockchain technology / projects, but first he wanted to understand what it was.

So he started collecting information on the top 10 projects and Cardano stood out. It was actually the only one based on formal methods and a good general philosophy (built for the masses, to provide services rather than making money through pure speculation). It was also clear to him that he could be part of it by managing a node rather than just investing money. This was also the moment he discovered that there is a very supportive and helpful community behind Cardano.

When Max first tried to get me on board I was a little hesitant. What really interested me is that from the very beginning the idea was to create a mission-driven stake pool with a great emphasis on charity. I have traveled extensively in Africa and have always wanted to be involved in a charity program. I also really liked Cardano’s peer-reviewed scientific approach, having published several scientific articles myself. The energy efficiency of Cardano’s proof-of-stake protocol, compared to the massive power consumption of other blockchains’ proof-of-work protocols was also something we both greatly appreciated. The more we learned about Cardano the more we liked it and it made a lot of sense to us and thus Lighthouse Stake Pool was born.

What is your mission and how do donations work? Are the rewards of delegators affected?

Our goal was to do charity in Africa and we wanted to help people improve their lives in some of the poorest countries. After some research we chose Malawi, which often seems to be overlooked.

We have chosen a project that works in 25 villages in the Mangochi district of southern Malawi. The project called “Water for All”, provides pedal water pumps to irrigate crops, thus combating malnutrition and food insecurity. The project also digs wells for drinking water to fight diseases such as cholera.

Our first goal is to donate 995 euros which will finance 5 pedal pumps for irrigation, thus helping 5 families (about 50 people) to have a better harvest and improve their living conditions. Some of the past beneficiaries were able to raise enough to sell part of it on the market and consequently pay for their children’s education or improve their housing situation.

Loading... Advertisements

The money for donations comes from the stake pool operator’s fee (the fixed fee), not from the rewards of the delegators. We donate 50% of the fixed commission to charity, so as soon as the stake pool starts producing blocks on a regular basis the amount should be considerable.

Charity has no effect on delegators except, hopefully, make them feel good about supporting a good cause. Their rewards are the same as any other pool with the same stake and margin (in our case 0%). Their delegation to our stake pool helps to increase the pool’s total stake and thus to increase block production.

What excites you most about Cardano’s future now that smart contracts have been implemented?

The implementation of smart contracts is a turning point. It means that Cardano is finally becoming a true third generation blockchain. It finally goes beyond just being a store of value (Bitcoin) and having basic programmability (Ethereum).

Unlike its predecessors, Cardano was designed from the start with scalability in mind and to have the ability to serve millions of users. With smart contracts comes the possibility of mass adoption. Developers will be able to create and launch their own decentralized applications (dApps) and they will be available to anyone.

Atala Prism is a great example, giving people identity on the blockchain and allowing them to manage their data and reveal it only to organizations of their choice. The project in Ethiopia that aims to use blockchain to track student performance and credentials is extremely interesting and could pave the way for many other similar uses.

The most exciting part will be seeing what the Cardano community developers create and seeing the community grow. No one can imagine all the new applications this technology will have, but we have no doubt that it will bring enormous benefits to each of us, and especially to people in developing countries.

I appreciate your time, any final comments? Where can I contact you?

We hope you’ve found this little insight into a mission-driven stake pool interesting and that you might consider staking one of them. We are very motivated to do charity in Malawi (a country Nick had the pleasure of visiting) and to help families who lack basic services such as clean water or irrigation of fields on a notoriously arid continent.

Contact us if you want to know more about our mission or if you have any questions about rewards, staking or anything else. You can find more information on our website or on ours Twitter.

If you are interested in supporting a mission-driven stake pool, but are not sure if our mission is what you want to support, then take a look at www.missiondrivenpools.org or to the account Twitter of MDP.

Disclaimer: The views and views of the PES are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Cardano Foundation or IOHK.