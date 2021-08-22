Cardano SPO: Marie Curie Pool [CURIE]

This week’s guest in the Cardano SPO section it is a stake pool dedicated to the advancement of science and biomedicine run by a scientist and pharmacist: Marie Curie Pool [CURIE].

Hi, thanks for your time. Introduce yourself, where do you live and what is your background?

Greetings! Thanks for inviting me. My name is Zvonimir Mlinarić and I am from Zagreb, Croatia. I am a junior scientist and finishing my masters degree in pharmacy. In addition to this, I am also a stake pool operator and I am working on the fintech and crypto startup Revuto.

In the scientific field, I currently deal with glycobiology, more precisely with the analysis of glycans. In my free time, I enjoy being with the people I love, having a good beer and watching a good movie.

How did you discover Cardano and what prompted you to open your own stake pool?

I have been a cryptocurrency enthusiast since 2017. I entered the industry because I like the concept of peer to peer digital assets and am also fascinated by how blockchain technology solves some mathematical, logical and cryptographic problems. Then, for some time I haven’t been very active in the cryptocurrency industry because I was very busy with my pharmacy studies and the research I was working on.

However, in 2020 I became interested in the crypto world again and it was then that I began to understand the potential of Cardano’s science base. For a while I was buying ADA and some other cryptocurrencies and then, in early 2021, I decided I wanted to actively promote the decentralization and security of the Cardano network. This was the moment when I decided to open my Cardano stake pool. It was not an easy time because it was challenging to learn how to start and maintain a stake pool, but with a little hard work and the help of my friends, I succeeded.

As a scientist you certainly appreciate Cardano’s peer-reviewed approach, can you describe this process and outline the pros and cons?

Of course, as a scientist I greatly admire the fact that Cardano is trying to build an ecosystem that is backed by science and peer-reviewed documents. This was one of the reasons that made me join Cardano. The advantage of building something based on science is that you can actually prove that something is fair, safe, or whatever you want to prove. Science can sometimes be wrong, but when done right, it can give us insights into how things work and then we can design a product, network or entity that is more secure and robust.

However, this scientific approach can sometimes be slow compared to the dynamic crypto world. Therefore, it can take months or years to implement some expert-reviewed documents into an actual product or network update.

It is often said that data is the new oil, however, most of it is collected without reward for users, can blockchain technology change that? How could Cardano revolutionize the data industry?

Yes, it’s true. We are living in times when data or information about something is perhaps the most valuable asset of all. A few hundred years ago, science could be practiced in someone’s basement, and conclusions about how something works in nature were drawn from one’s own experiences or intuitions. Science today uses huge amounts of data to come to more accurate conclusions about how things actually work. This data can be collected in various ways, however, a huge amount of data is still being taken from people without them being aware of it. In some cases this data is used to improve our lifestyle, to design new drugs or things like that, but sometimes that data is used solely for the profits of someone who collected and used it.

Blockchain technology, and Cardano in particular, can solve this problem by recording and tracking our data which is encrypted by algorithms. Later, someone can make a request to decrypt our data and use it for specific use cases and we may approve or deny it in an application or in some other way. Additionally, we may get a fee for this sharing of our data or we may decide to make it free if we support the use case. Cardano is already doing something similar with Atala Prism.

Many thanks for this collaboration. Do you have something to add? Where can people find you?

Thanks once again for inviting me! People can find me both on my private social media accounts (Zvonimir Mlinarić) or on social media accounts (Twitter And Telegram) It is on website by Marie Curie Pool. If anyone needs help or just wants to connect, feel free to contact me. Also, if anyone has any ideas on how to connect blockchain technology with science and biomedicine, feel free to contact me as this is my interest too.

