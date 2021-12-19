Cardano SPO: NANI Pool [NANI]

This week’s guest in the Cardano SPO section is a stake pool managed by a very active member in the Cardano community, which contributes with various initiatives such as NFT Yifu Pedersen, the Catalyst proposal “The Great Filter” and the YouTube channel Cardano 720: NANI Pool [NANI].

Last week’s guest was a stake pool mission-driven that works in support of TotaLife.org.

This initiative is a point of reference for everything Cardano-related and every week or two we will invite one Stake Pool Operator (SPO) to answer some questions and give us an update directly from within the Cardano community.

Considering that many of our readers are new to the crypto space, we will have a mix of simple and technical questions.

Cardano SPO, interview with NANI Pool [NANI]

Hi, it’s a pleasure to have you here. Please introduce yourself, what is your background and where do you reside?

Hello! In the Cardano community I am better known as LeadTimeNull AKA your favorite cup of coffee ☕.

I have a background in DevOps and Build Engineering, with a specialization in game development infrastructure, where I had the fortunate opportunity to contribute to several major AAA game titles. I have lived all over Europe and currently live near London in the UK.

What is your history related to Cardano and why did you become a Stake Pool Operator (SPO)?

I started my cryptocurrency adventure in early 2020, and what led me to Cardano was actually the hordes of toxic comments from slanderous trolls on YouTube and in articles. I figured if all these people are making such a fuss about this project, one of two things must be true:

Cardano is truly a scam, in which case I need to know for sure so I can keep my money out of it. Cardano’s plans are so ambitious and disruptive that even people in the general cryptocurrency community don’t see the forest for trees, in which case I need to know for sure so I can put all my money into it.

It is evident which of the two things I found to be the truth after I finished read the open source code and white papers.

I became an SPO for help strengthen the decentralization of the network. It’s hard work, even with DevOps experience, and I’m definitely not making a profit with my current pool size, but that’s okay. I want to do what I can to help strengthen the network. We still have a winding road ahead of us before achieve the adoption we aim for as a network.

You are Yifu Pedersen’s Tech Lead. Can you tell us more about this NFT project?

Yifu Pedersen is a jewelry business that I manage together with my business partner, @BullishDumpling. We create handmade and personalized jewelry with high quality materials, and we use Cardano to issue immutable proof of ownership and authenticity for every piece on the blockchain. It is extremely difficult and expensive to get certified if you are buying jewelry from a high street shop, and if you do, you will often get general authenticity from their local or in-house jeweler. We thought: “We can do better”.

Provenance becomes extremely important if you want to resell your jewelry, and if you don’t have proof of authenticity, you need to move heaven and earth to get experts to evaluate it. With all certificates minted on the blockchain as NFT, there is no need for any such problem. The buyer can choose to insist on obtaining the NFT certificate along with the physical piece, to prove that the piece is genuine – completely eliminating the need for third party involvement.

In addition to our custom pieces, we have created a small limited series to celebrate what Cardano has done for the two of us: is a collection of pendants with the symbol of Cardano plated in 18k gold, whose name is “Lovelace Genesis”. We have auctioned 9 to date, and we will auction the remaining 16 pieces in 2022.

You have also been active with Project Catalyst. Tell us briefly what Project Catalyst is and describe your proposal.

Project Catalyst is a start-up project, led by IOG, for the self-governance of Cardano. Anyone can create proposals for what they would like to see / do for the benefit of the blockchain and the community. Then everyone ADA holders can vote for the proposals they like best, and those who receive the most support will receive theirs loan requested by the Cardano treasury.

Through Catalyst, I’m leading a funded proposal called The Great Filter (TGF). TGF is intended to help facilitate the voting user experience, and provide a useful framework for inexperienced proposal authors. We have designed a open source filter protocol we use to parse and compile a list of proposals which contains only those with all relevant information necessary for a voter to make a fully informed assessment of the proposal.

This solves the issue of having thousands of submissions every quarter – an amount of information that is difficult for a regular voter to manage. Add to this the fact that most proposals submitted do not take into account the critical project management information required for any mature proposal. With voting time already quite short, The Great Filter aims to help by creating an easy and transparent way for voters to spend time reading only submissions that are worthy. from the point of view of project management.

The people behind TGF are: Bullish Dumpling (FIKA Pool), Eva Ginger (GINGR Pool) and myself (NANI Pool).

Thank you for your time. A few final words? Where can I contact you?

Check out my latest Cardano music video if you want to have a good laugh!

Then there is Cardano720 every month, two days after Cardano360 for a live analysis of Cardano’s technical innovations with my partner Alex from NASEC Pool and myself.

Disclaimer: The views and views of the PES are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Cardano Foundation or IOHK.