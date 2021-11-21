Cardano SPO: Responsible Staking [VITAL]

This week’s guest in the Cardano SPO section is a stake pool that supports projects that help improve social stability, with servers that operate with zero CO2 emissions: Responsible Staking [VITAL].

Last week’s guest was one stake pool dedicated to helping protect privacy and online rights.

This initiative is a point of reference for everything Cardano-related and every week or two we will invite one Stake Pool Operator (SPO) to answer some questions and give us an update directly from within the Cardano community.

Considering that many of our readers are new to the crypto space, we will have a mix of simple and technical questions.

Cardano SPO, interview with Responsible Staking [VITAL]

Hi, thank you for taking the time. Please introduce yourself, where do you reside and what is your background?

Thanks to you too! I’m Markus, I live in Austria and I manage it stake pool VITAL.

I started my professional career 20 years ago in web development and I went through several levels to a role of architect. This helped me collect the technical skills necessary.

Managing large-scale projects requires the construction of trusting relationships with customers. This is very important to me in my professional career and I have wanted to apply it also to philosophy of our stake pool.

What is the path that led you to Cardano and to become a Stake Pool Operator (SPO)?

I got into cryptocurrencies enough late in 2017, before the big correction. I was curious to learn how the blockchain works and how much it was already usable from the point of view of the end user. At that moment nothing was ready for everyday use. Transactions to custom wallets took hours. Wallets were very basic. Therefore my feeling was that Bitcoin will never be able to find a large retail adoption this way.

My perspective changed when I learned about the Proof-of-Stake, as this new approach promised to be much more efficient in terms of transaction execution time and also in terms of energy efficiency. So I dug into several projects and finally decided in February 2021 to create one stake pool on Cardano.

I am convinced that Cardano has a bright future ahead of it as the Cardano Foundation is not just focusing on technology. They are also building a community and relationships.

Since we have readers unfamiliar with Cardano, could you give a simple explanation of the fees and rewards involved in delegating and managing a stake pool?

Of course, let’s take a look from the point of view of the delegators:

Delegating ADA to a stake pool requires an operation that requires transaction fees of ~ 0.18 ADA. Also there is a 2 ADA deposit which is refunded when you stop delegating in the future.

In terms of remuneration, there is a block reward for every block a pool produces. Currently it is about ~ 680 ADA per block. The fixed cost of the pool (typically 340 ADA) for the operator is deducted from this reward. The remainder is reduced by the margin fee. The remainder is paid by the protocol to the delegating parties.

As can be seen from the numbers above, the fixed cost can easily absorb a large portion of the rewards if there is a low number of blocks generated in a single epoch. For 1M of active stake, there is ~ 1 block / epoch assigned. This is why larger pools often provide higher ROA.

To attract delegates to VITAL Pool, we repay 240 of the 340 ADAs which translates into an actual fixed cost of 100 ADA. Some SPOs view this critically and call it a zero race. For me 100 ADA is a reasonable amount to be able to pay for the infrastructure. Our income comes from 2% margin if we are able to convince the delegators with our offer.

Looking ahead, what excites you the most about Cardano? Also, are you worried about something? Is there anything that could go wrong?

The most exciting part for me is the growing ecosystem. Cardano is one of the more decentralized projects and there is a lot of educational content and even funding available to secure the successful implementation of use cases in the real world.

In my opinion the most important enabling factors for use in the real world they are stablecoins stablecoins and identity solutions.

The stablecoin because no company can make use of a volatile asset for their transactions. For this reason, we have applied to be an ASPA partner (Ardana Stake Pool Alliance) and we were accepted. Ardana will provide a low cost stablecoin swap solution to unlock business use cases.

A solution ID it is important because it helps to find acceptance with governments. Nobody knows what can happen in terms of KYC requirements. There Cardano Foundation is doing a great job alongside governments in Africa, which is really a turning point in my opinion.

I think that Cardano has great potential to be the best platform for many use cases. And all of this is accompanied by an excellent economic footprint which is important to ensure one’s acceptance.

The biggest challenge right now is that of find adequate solutions to the growing demands for scalability. Layer 2 and Side-Chain solutions are on the way, but it will take some time to finalize them. Another risk I see is that the large number of financial instruments currently built on Cardano entail a large portion of new custom development. Any vulnerability and early launch of projects would cause a loss of trust. So let’s hope all those projects are prioritizing quality rather than timeliness. As difficult as this is, given that the most investors have unrealistic timing expectations.

Excellent contribution. Any final thoughts? Where can people stay in touch?

We are available on Discord for any questions. Our offered values ​​are shown on AdaPools and on ours website.

Our main goal is to serving the Cardano ecosystem responsibly. Towards our delegates through the transparency, fair rewards and our blocking insurance. Towards the Cardano network by providing a high availability solution. Towards nature, operating in a neutral way from the point of view of CO2 emissions, and towards the world, donating to social stability projects.

Thank you so much for the Patryk interview!

Disclaimer: The views and views of the PES are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Cardano Foundation or IOHK.