Cardano SPO: SHIFT Pool [SHIFT]

This week's guest in the Cardano SPO section is one stake pool that works in favor of the climate, managed by two environmental activists who want to help the planet: SHIFT Pool [SHIFT].

Cardano SPO, interview with SHIFT Pool [SHIFT]

Hi Christian and Hamish. Tell us something about yourself, where are you based and what are your backgrounds?

We are two stake pool operators with a rich experience of environmental activism and we want to change the world for the better.

Christian was one medical scientist who has passed toengineering and environmental management. He also coordinated a group of environmental activists at the University of Sheffield for many years. He has a great focus on everything he can reduce emissions of greenhouse gases around the world.

Hamish is a research professor in computer science at the University of Sheffield. He has worked as a software engineer, researcher, open source developer and Principal Investigator on approximately 25 research grants, and has ran a successful crowdfunding campaign to produce the MoPi mobile power board for the Raspberry Pi.

What is the path that led you to Cardano and to become a Stake Pool Operator (SPO)?

We discovered Cardano in early 2021, having taken an interest in cryptocurrencies and investing. Applying our research minds and our scientific background, we quickly established that Cardano stands out from the rest of the cryptocurrencies. Its research base is truly impressive and coupled with Charles Hoskinson’s videos it’s hard to look elsewhere.

However, the most compelling arguments for choosing Cardano were his ethical goals together with the low energy requirements of the Proof of Stake. Furthermore, we felt we had the opportunity, the skills and the alignment to get involved in this new technology, while at the same time being able to raise money for environmental causes. It looked like something we could do for make a difference for us and for the planet. We already have projects we have worked on and charities we partner with, and the additional funding could allow us to do more.

In terms of projects, we requested additional funding from the Catalyst Fund 7 (Cardano’s financing platform) for determine Cardano’s total carbon footprint through an organization of independent experts. This is something that will be essential in turning Cardano into one climate positive blockchain.

Cardano is often referred to as the ecological blockchain , and you are taking it a step further by being “climate-positive”, what does that mean?

Cardano has introduced a working Proof of Stake protocol based on his scientific work. Therefore, Cardano uses over 10,000 times less electricity than Bitcoin. To give an example, compare this with the consumption of electricity to boil a kettle. For a Cardano transaction you have to boil that kettle for about 3.6 minutes, while for a Bitcoin transaction you have to boil it for 23 days.

This alone pays off Cardano is the obvious choice when considering the climate emergency where we are.

Our pool was a member active of the Stake Pool group “Climate Neutral Cardano” from the start, which implies that we run on 100% renewable energy and donate more than 25% of our rewards to projects related to climate change.

Either way, we wanted to be positive for the climate right from the start of our operations. We then calculated the projected carbon footprint of our pool, including electricity and part of the personal emissions generated by our two operators. We then offset these expected emissions when we started our pool planting trees with Trees for Life in Scotland. This means that all of our donations and commitment to the project will remove carbon from the atmosphere as our operational emissions are already neutralized.

Details on how we have measured and offset our emissions are published in the our blog.

On the subject of global warming, what danger do you think we are in? And what can people do in their daily lives to help mitigate this environmental crisis?

Great question.

Honestly, we are in serious danger. The world has warmed by around 1.2C since 1850 (Ref). And it is agreed that this is caused by human activity as evidenced by some of the greatest scientific endeavors ever made and published by the United Nations in their IPCC reports. The last one IPCC AR6 report on the “physical science foundations” of climate change was recently published and provides a framework clear and disturbing about our situation.

You can already see the large-scale destruction due to extreme weather events, which cause floods, heat waves, wild fires and water shortages around the world. Many small island nations already see their land reduced due to rising sea levels. These they directly harm lives or indirectly cause hunger and migration.

With a global average temperature rise of 1.5C this may still be something we can adapt to and mitigate, above 2C we will no longer be able to get away with it. The world as we know it will change and many will die along with the extensive destruction of fauna and ecosystems.

The way to help mitigate this crisis is there awareness and implementation of the solutions we already have available.

Energy, currently generated mainly from fossil sources, is a key factor. We have to reduce demand and at the same time generate electricity from renewable sources. That’s why Cardano, with its lower power consumption, has a much better foundation for holding on in one society where all processes must be carbon neutral.

What can be done:

Choose a stake pool that works with energy efficient servers and 100% renewable energy. At the same time improve energy efficiency at home and switch to a renewable supplier if available. Be aware of the climatic situation and find out what’s available in your neighborhood.

To become aware of the climate, we recommend watching this lecture by Prof Kevin Anderson which talks about the situation and the solutions. Including the importance of reducing energy demand.

Take a look at your carbon footprint, with many tools available for free. If you are in the UK, we strongly recommend that you use theWWF carbon footprint.

Thank you for your time. Any final thoughts? Where can I contact you?

Join the leight for a zero-carbon future and help us make it They design a blockchain that is part of the solution rather than part of the problem. If you staking with SHIFT we can guarantee that your investment is good for the climate and can make a difference, continuing to earn you rewards and maintaining a sustainable and innovative blockchain.

For more details on our pool, including our mission, our projects and how to stake, take a look at ours website. You can also find us on Twitter.

We are part of the “Climate Neutral Cardano”And we recommend all stake pools in this group.

Disclaimer: The views and views of the PES are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Cardano Foundation or IOHK.