Cardano SPO: Stake for Nature [ST4NA]

This week’s guest in the Cardano SPO section is a stake pool that donates 50% of the pool’s income to organizations dedicated to helping this planet: animals, plants and entire ecosystems: Stake for Nature [ST4NA].

Last week’s guest was one stake pool which rewards its delegates with WMT, and at the same time donates 50% of the commissions to Save The Children.

This initiative is a point of reference for everything Cardano-related and every week or two we will invite one Stake Pool Operator (SPO) to answer some questions and give us an update directly from within the Cardano community.

Considering that many of our readers are new to the crypto space, we will have a mix of simple and technical questions.

Cardano SPO, interview with Stake for Nature [ST4NA]

Hi, it’s a pleasure to have you here. Introduce yourself, where do you live and what are your backgrounds?

Hi everyone, I am thrilled to be here and to talk to you.

I’m Esther, and together with my husband Juan Carlos, we manage a stake pool on Cardano. I am an elementary school teacher and he is a railway engineer. From the very beginning, the most important thing for us was to combining our two passions, technology – nature. Our personal and work experiences have led us to where we are now, which is where this new, rewarding and exciting project begins.

We come from Madrid in Spain, but we love to travel to know different cultures and meet new friends. It is an enriching experience. That is why we have lived and worked in many places around the world since 2009. We are currently in Australia.

Why Cardano? How did you discover this blockchain project and what impressed you?

The potential of cryptocurrencies has always interested us, even though we had never invested in any of them. One day my husband came across an article on PoS (Proof of Stake) and compared it to PoW. He immediately started looking for more information on this new validation method and came across Cardano.

It was love at first sight; we read a lot of articles and watched all the videos on YouTube for weeks where Charles Hoskinson explained his vision. During that time, we talked about nothing but Cardano. We imagined the potential it would have in the future in many areas that we can’t even imagine now.

We didn’t hesitate to create our stake pool and use the rewards for help environmental organizations we have helped in the past. Our vision was clear, we would have the opportunity to use a developing technology and learn as the ecosystem itself developed.

Even if we are a young stake pool (we started in June of this year), we have had excellent progression. The people (delegates) and the other stake pools are there aligned with our goals and have supported us from the start.

Your stake pool has been chosen by the IOG and Cardano Foundation for the delegation program. Can you tell us more about this?

The Cardano ecosystem has three main entities behind it: Cardano Foundation, EMURGO And IOHK.

I G (formerly IOHK) is a technology and engineering company that develops cryptocurrencies and blockchains for academic institutions, businesses and government entities. They have numerous projects, one of which is the delegate a portion of its corporate ADA holdings to assist the Cardano SPOs.

This time it was their third round. They typically support low to medium sized geographically distributed pools to help balance the network, mission-driven operators, pools that create content or drive social awareness. To date, around 300 pools received a proxy from YEI of 3 million ADA each.

Cardano Foundation is an independent Swiss foundation. Its job is to ensure that the Cardano achieve sufficient decentralization, to increase the commitment of the PES, to empower individual stake pools and to support the staking infrastructure and delegation through every era.

Their delegation preferences and methodology have been carefully designed to support the ongoing decentralization of the mainnet, involving the new PES individual. They support stake pools of all sizes and engage regularly with their SPO community through their Community Management team.

You are part of the Climate Carbon Neutral group. What is its role and how does it help the environment?

One of the things that most attracted us to Cardano is the low environmental impact of its technology. When we started our stake pool, we contacted Mat (ECO pool operator) to join the pool and fight for the same goals: reduce our ecological footprint and help environmental organizations in the fight against climate change.

Loading... Advertisements

We met the requirements the group asked for. One of these criteria is to operate the server infrastructure in a climate-neutral manner and rely on 100% renewable energy. Currently, our servers are powered by green energy that power companies offer in Australia. They are slightly more expensive, but it is an essential requirement for using clean energy in our home. We also have a small solar panel installation.

The other requirement to be part of the Climate Carbon Neutral group is that of use part of the pool managers’ fees to donate to climate protection activities or compensation measures. This last requirement was our main focus when we created our stake pool, donate 50% of our profits to environmental organizations to combat climate change, in particular the disappearance of endangered species and deforestation, to name a few.

Climate Carbon Neutral actively participated in an initiative for donate ADA to plant trees around the world. This initiative is called Veritree ITO.

We have recently talked about Veritree , can you tell us more about this initiative? How will it all work?

Veritree ITO is a fantastic initiative that was announced at the last minute Cardano Summit. Basically, it’s a collaboration between the Cardano Foundation, Veritree and group participation Climate Carbon Neutral to support the goal of plant a million trees for Cardano Forest.

Our group estimated how many trees would be needed to cancel the environmental impact generated by the nodes and concluded that 218,000 trees would have to be planted to offset the CO2 equivalent emissions of this equipment on the environment. At the time of writing, donations exceed 340,000 trees.

We too have joined this initiative and we have donated the entire reward of our first block along with the proceeds from an NFT charity auction.

This initiative has had great acceptance, and we believe that other initiatives of this kind are needed. From Stake for Nature, we know that many stake pool operators are reluctant to donate due to high taxes they have to pay in their respective countries.

There are very few environmental organizations that accept cryptocurrencies as a donation method today. We want to invite NGOs to open the door to accept donations into ADA, in this way, we believe this will lead to a substantial income stream, and interested parties will have an easier process for making these donations.

I kindly thank you for your time. Any final comments? Where can people find you?

Thank you for giving us this opportunity to talk about our project.

We are very involved in educating the community, and we are continuously creating educational content and answering doubts on Facebook. We see that there is still a lot lack of awareness in social media about cryptocurrencies, especially Cardano. We think every PES should contribute their knowledge to educate the community.

We passionately believe that a better world be possible, and that people can discover the answers to our environmental problems. Using Cardano’s decentralized financial system, we get funding to support environmental organizations in their struggle. With your support through staking, we will join the battle for reverse the sharp decline in the health of our planet, while you earn passive income without losing your ADAs.

You can find us on our website Stakefornature.com and join us on Twitter, Instagram And Discord. We would be happy to share yours support can help save the planet.

Stake with Us, Stake for Nature.

Disclaimer: The views and views of the PES are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Cardano Foundation or IOHK.